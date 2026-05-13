U.S. Department Of State Announces Initiative With SC Johnson And The Global Fund To Deploy Innovative American Malaria Prevention Tool

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

Today, the U.S. Department of State announced a new initiative with SC Johnson and the Global Fund to deploy the Guardian, a first-of-its-kind American innovation designed to save lives by reducing the burden of malaria. The Department will utilize the Global Fund to support the procurement and distribution of approximately 30 million Guardian spatial repellents to protect more than 60 million people over the next three years.

Through this new initiative, the Department will:

The Department will support the procurement of the Guardian spatial repellent, a novel vector control tool and the first American product of its kind. This tool represents a breakthrough in mosquito-borne disease prevention, with field testing demonstrating a game-changing efficacy of one year, allowing it to protect families through multiple malaria seasons.Building on the success of our landmark market-shaping investment together in the delivery of Gilead Sciences' lenacapavir, the Department and the Global Fund are collaborating to deliver the Guardian spatial repellents quickly and at scale across high-burden countries. This launch will reduce cases in high malaria burden countries in Sub-Saharan Africa, while accelerating toward malaria elimination in Southeast Asia.Through the Trump Administration's America First Global Health Strategy, the Department continues to invest in supporting medical innovations that are developed and manufactured right here in the United States. This investment will support U.S. manufacturing and research jobs, helping to advance President Trump's commitment to support products Made in America and reindustrialize our country.

Through private sector engagement and partnership, the Department is bending the curve in the fight against malaria while expanding markets for U.S. companies like SC Johnson. This approach increases the return on investment for the American taxpayer by utilizing long-lasting, high-impact tools that advance countries on their journey toward self-reliance.

Learn more about the initiative with SC Johnson and The Global Fund by reading SC Johnson's press release and see how the Guardian protects families from malaria by watching this video.