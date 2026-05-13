Widespread Rain Across TN Till May 19, Says Weather Department

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, May 14 (IANS) A well-marked low-pressure area over the southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining west-central Bay is set to bring widespread rainfall across Tamil Nadu over the coming days, with the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) forecasting isolated heavy rain in several western and ghat districts till May 19.

According to meteorologists, the weather system has strengthened atmospheric conditions favourable for rainfall activity across the state, particularly over the Western Ghats, delta regions and coastal districts.

The RMC has also indicated that conditions are becoming favourable for the advance of the southwest monsoon over parts of the south Bay of Bengal, the Andaman Sea and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands around May 16, signalling the gradual onset of the monsoon season.

Officials said light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is likely at isolated places across Tamil Nadu over the next few days.

The western districts and hilly regions are expected to have the most significant rainfall activity due to the influence of moist winds associated with the low-pressure system. The Nilgiris district has been placed under a heavy rainfall warning on May 14, 15 and 17. Heavy showers are also likely over the ghat areas of Coimbatore district on May 15, while Theni district is expected to receive intense rainfall on May 16.

Weather officials have advised residents in vulnerable and hilly areas to remain cautious, particularly in regions prone to waterlogging and landslides. The delta districts are also likely to experience thunderstorm activity and moderate rainfall on Thursday, offering some relief from the recent spell of hot and humid weather.

Meanwhile, temperatures across Tamil Nadu witnessed a noticeable dip during the past 24 hours, with maximum temperatures falling by around 2 to 3 degrees Celsius at isolated locations.

The drop in temperature has brought temporary relief to residents who have been experiencing above-normal summer heat over the past few weeks.

In Chennai, the RMC has forecast partly cloudy skies with the possibility of light rain over the next two days. Daytime temperatures in the city are expected to hover around 35 to 36 degrees Celsius, while humidity levels are likely to remain high.