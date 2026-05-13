Andhra Pradesh, Telangana LATEST Weather Update: Telugu States Brace For Rains, Thunderstorms Amid Intense Heatwave

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will face a mix of severe heatwave and rainfall over the next few days, with thunderstorms, lightning alerts, gusty winds, and soaring temperatures forecast across several districts.

Residents of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are set to experience a mix of scorching heat and sudden rainfall over the next few days. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a low-pressure system developing over the Bay of Bengal is expected to bring unstable weather conditions across the Telugu states. While temperatures remain high, rain and thunderstorms could provide temporary relief in several regions.

There is positive news for people waiting for relief from the intense summer heat. The IMD said conditions are becoming favourable for the advance of the Southwest Monsoon. By May 16, the monsoon is expected to cover parts of the South Bay of Bengal, the Andaman Sea, and sections of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. A strong low-pressure system extending up to 5.8 km above sea level over the west-central Bay of Bengal has created ideal conditions for rainfall activity.

Telangana is likely to witness mixed weather conditions in the coming days. Light rainfall is expected on May 14, while daytime temperatures may rise by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius over the next four days. Districts including Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, and Mahabubabad are expected to receive rain accompanied by thunder and lightning. The IMD has also forecast strong winds of 40-50 kmph in Jayashankar Bhupalpally and Mulugu districts on May 15 and 16. Meanwhile, northern districts such as Adilabad, Asifabad, Nirmal, and Nizamabad may experience heatwave conditions from May 15, with the heat likely spreading to Karimnagar and Peddapalli by May 17.

Andhra Pradesh is expected to witness extremely hot weather in several regions. The APSDMA has warned that maximum temperatures could touch 44 degrees Celsius, with severe heatwave conditions likely in Alluri Sitarama Raju district and the Polavaram region. At the same time, Nellore and Prakasam districts may receive heavy rainfall along with thunderstorms on May 15 and 16. Lightning activity is also likely across Rayalaseema districts during this period, prompting officials to advise farmers and residents to remain cautious.

Authorities have urged people to remain alert and follow safety precautions during the changing weather conditions. Residents are advised not to stand under trees or near electric poles during thunderstorms. People stepping outdoors in the daytime heat should carry umbrellas and water bottles to avoid heat-related illness. Officials have also recommended reducing the use of electronic gadgets during lightning activity to minimise risks.