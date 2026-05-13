Delhi Latest Weather Update: IMD Warns Temperature May Cross 41°C Amid Severe Heatwave Conditions

Delhi is bracing for an intense heatwave as temperatures are expected to touch 40°C on May 14, 2026. According to the IMD forecast, the mercury may soon cross 41°C, raising concerns over how long the scorching conditions will continue.

On May 14, 2026, Delhi will feel the full force of the summer heat. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) says there might be some partial cloud cover, but don't expect any relief. The maximum temperature could hit 39 degrees Celsius, with the minimum at 27 degrees. People will experience heatwave-like conditions due to the strong sun and hot winds. The humidity and heat right from the morning will make things difficult. While the IMD hasn't issued a formal warning yet, stepping out in the afternoon could be a real challenge.

On May 14, Delhi's temperature will stay above normal. The IMD predicts a maximum of 39°C and a minimum of 27°C. Humidity will be around 60 percent in the morning, dropping to about 40 percent in the afternoon. Even with lower humidity, the strong sun and hot surface winds will dehydrate the body quickly. The elderly, children, and people working outdoors need to be extra careful. The risk of severe heat, though not a formal heatwave, is highest between 12 PM and 4 PM.

According to the IMD forecast, the heat in Delhi will just keep getting worse over the next five days. The maximum temperature could touch 40°C on May 15 and 16. It's expected to climb to 41°C on May 17, 18, and 19. The weather department says the sky will be mostly clear after May 16, making the sun feel even more intense. Night temperatures won't drop much either, staying around 28°C. This means people won't get any relief from the heat, even at night. This continuous rise in temperature increases the chances of a heatwave in Delhi.

With the rising heat in Delhi, health experts are advising people to be careful. A continuous temperature of around 40°C can seriously affect the body. Staying in the sun for long periods in the afternoon increases the risk of heatstroke. Doctors recommend drinking plenty of water, wearing light-coloured clothes, and avoiding going out in the afternoon unless necessary. Children and the elderly need to take special precautions as the intense heat affects them more quickly. If you feel dizzy, have a headache, or feel weak, you should immediately find a shady spot and rest.

For now, the IMD forecast shows no major relief for Delhiites. The temperature is likely to stay around 41°C until May 19. The weather department says that with mostly clear skies, the sun will feel even harsher, heating the ground quickly. There are no signs of rain or strong winds in the next few days. This means the impact of the heat could get even worse. Experts believe a heatwave alert might be issued in the coming week if this situation continues. For now, everyone needs to focus on staying hydrated and taking precautions.