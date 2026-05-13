IMD Weather Alert: Agra, Banda And Raipur Brace For Extreme Heatwave Conditions Check Here

Temperatures may cross 44°C in Agra, Banda, Prayagraj, and Raipur as a severe heatwave grips parts of India. Here's the latest IMD forecast, including cities on alert for extreme heat and areas likely to witness thunderstorms.

On May 14, 2026, North and Central India will experience peak summer heat. According to the IMD, UP's Banda and Chhattisgarh's Raipur will be among the hottest cities. Banda's maximum temperature could touch 44°C, while Raipur will also see the mercury hover around 43°C. Agra, Prayagraj, and Ujjain will also face a scorching 42-43°C. Strong sun and hot winds will make things difficult for people during the day. The weather department has clearly stated that going out in the afternoon could be risky. Meanwhile, Ranchi will be the only major city where rain and thunderstorms might bring some relief.

In UP, Agra, Banda, and Prayagraj will have clear skies with heatwave-like conditions. People in Kanpur and Lucknow will also be troubled by humid heat. In Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal is expected to be at 41°C, Indore at 42°C, and Ujjain at 43°C. Indore and Ujjain will continue to experience a heatwave-like situation. Raipur will have a clear morning, but clouds might appear in the afternoon, though the heat won't reduce. Patna's weather will be relatively stable, but the 37°C temperature and high humidity will cause discomfort. An orange alert has been issued for Ranchi, with predictions of a storm, rain, and strong winds at 50-60 km/h.

Jharkhand's capital, Ranchi, will see the most dramatic weather change on May 14. The IMD has issued a thunderstorm warning for the city. Strong winds are expected to blow at 50-60 km/h, and there is also a risk of lightning. On the other hand, most cities in UP and MP will see no relief. Agra, Banda, Prayagraj, and Indore will face intense heat and heatwave-like conditions. A heatwave situation is also developing in Raipur and could get worse in the coming days. Weather experts say the next 72 hours will be extremely challenging for North and Central India.

According to the IMD's forecast, the heat could become even more dangerous between May 15 and 19. The temperature in Agra might reach 46°C, while Banda and Prayagraj could face a severe heat of 46-47°C. Kanpur is expected to touch 45°C and Lucknow 42°C. The temperature in Raipur will remain steady around 44°C with a heatwave alert in place. In Madhya Pradesh, Ujjain and Indore will also experience heatwave-like conditions for the next four days. The weather department has clarified that no major weather system is likely in North India, so relief from the heat doesn't seem to be coming anytime soon.

The IMD has issued a strong advisory because of the severe heatwave. They are advising people to stay indoors between 12 PM and 4 PM. It's crucial to keep drinking water, wear light-coloured clothes, and not step out on an empty stomach. The elderly, children, and those who are unwell need to be extra careful. For people in and around Ranchi, the IMD has advised staying away from open fields, trees, and electric poles during the thunderstorm. The weather department says the next few days will be extremely hot for North and Central India, so any carelessness could be dangerous.