Mulayam Singh Yadav's Son Prateek Yadav's Funeral To Be Held Today In Lucknow

MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, May 14 (IANS) The last rites of Prateek Yadav, son of late Samajwadi Party (SP) founder Mulayam Singh Yadav and husband of BJP leader Aparna Yadav, will be performed on Thursday at around 11:00 a.m. at Bhaisakund in Lucknow.

Prior to this, his mortal remains have been placed at his residence on Vikramaditya Marg in Lucknow, to allow people to pay their last respects.

Prateek Yadav, 38, half-brother of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, died in Lucknow on Wednesday morning after a prolonged illness.

The information about his last rites was shared by his wife, Aparna Yadav, on X on Wednesday night.

"It is with profound sorrow that we inform you that the last rites of Shri Prateek Yadav ji, beloved son of the late former Chief Minister 'Padma Vibhushan' Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav ji and dear to all of us, will be performed tomorrow morning at 11:00 AM at Baikunth Dham (Bhainsakund). In this hour of grief, your esteemed presence is earnestly requested," she had said.

According to the post-mortem report, Prateek Yadav died of sudden cardiac arrest.

According to the autopsy findings, Prateek Yadav suffered "massive pulmonary thromboembolism" - a life-threatening condition in which a blood clot originates in the legs and pelvis area and travels to upper body parts, eventually blocking an artery in the lungs. This condition apparently led to cardiorespiratory collapse, eventually leading to his untimely demise.

According to the report, the cardiac and pulmonary thromboembolic materials have been preserved for histopathological examination, and the viscera have been preserved for chemical analysis and handed over to the police officer concerned.

According to Civil Hospital Director Dr G.P. Gupta, doctors were sent to his residence after information was received around 5 am about his deteriorating health. He was brought to the hospital and declared dead at around 5.55 am.

The post-mortem also found a total of six injury marks on the deceased's body. The report states that marks indicating severe contusions (internal bruising) and underlying blood accumulation (ecchymosis) were found on the right side of the chest, the right arm, the right forearm, the right elbow, and the left wrist.

As per the report, the first injury measuring 14×7 centimetres was on the front part of the chest with skin colour turning reddish-brown in the centre and greenish-yellow at the edges.

The second injury, measuring 19×12 centimetres, was found on the posterior aspect of the right arm. The third injury, measuring 24×8 centimetres, was on the right forearm.

Fourth injury measuring 6×4 centimetres was found on the right forearm, fifth on the right elbow and sixth on the left wrist. The accumulation of blood beneath these injuries corroborated the assumptions.

The doctors, however, clarified that all injuries found on the deceased's body are ante-mortem, meaning that they occurred prior to death.

According to the report, the first, second and third injuries were approximately 5 to 7 days old, whereas the fourth, fifth, and sixth injuries were estimated to be about one day old.