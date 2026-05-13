Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Bay Of Bengal Low Pressure To Trigger Heavy Rain

Heavy rain is likely in North Bengal as a Bay of Bengal low-pressure system boosts moisture inflow. South Bengal, including Kolkata, may receive scattered showers with brief relief from the ongoing heatwave.

The heatwave continues to grip Bengal even as the month of Baisakh nears its end. A late-night Kalbaishakhi storm on Wednesday brought slight relief from soaring temperatures, but the Alipore Weather Office says South Bengal is unlikely to witness major storm activity immediately. Instead, weather conditions are now turning more active in North Bengal, where heavy rainfall warnings have been issued for several districts.

According to the Alipore Weather Office, an east-west trough currently stretches from southwest Madhya Pradesh to Manipur, passing through eastern Madhya Pradesh, southern Bihar, northern Gangetic West Bengal, and southern Assam at a height of 0.9 km above sea level. Meanwhile, the low-pressure area over the southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal intensified into a well-marked low-pressure area on Wednesday.

Meteorologists have also identified a cyclonic circulation at an altitude of 5.8 km above sea level. However, officials clarified that the low-pressure system is not expected to directly impact West Bengal. Even so, strong moisture inflow from the Bay of Bengal is creating favourable conditions for thunderstorms and rainfall across North Bengal. South Bengal, on the other hand, is expected to witness comparatively fewer storm activities for now.

The weather office has forecast isolated thunderstorms in parts of South Bengal as well. Birbhum and Murshidabad may receive rain accompanied by lightning on Thursday, with gusty winds reaching speeds of 40 to 50 kmph. Other districts in South Bengal are likely to experience scattered rainfall till May 19. However, no major heavy rainfall warning has been issued for the southern districts after Thursday.

Weather conditions are changing rapidly in North Bengal, with heavy rainfall expected in several districts. Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, and Cooch Behar could receive between 7 and 11 cm of rainfall along with strong winds of 40 to 50 kmph. Kolkata may also witness scattered showers over the next few days, which could help bring temperatures down slightly.