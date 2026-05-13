After MNC Layoff, Employee Takes 25% Salary Hike At Indian Company Calls It 'Extreme Culture Shock'

MENAFN - Live Mint) A Reddit post by an employee who joined an Indian company after being laid off from a multinational corporation has gone viral online, with many users debating workplace culture, loneliness in offices, and changing expectations from corporate life.

The employee shared that they were laid off in January“over email” and spent nearly three months searching for another opportunity while dealing with financial pressure after recently getting married and paying car EMIs.

“I was extremely stressed having been recently married and had to pay off car EMIs,” the user wrote.

The employee said that after“3-4 rejections from interviews and 200+ applications”, they finally received an offer from an Indian company and accepted it immediately after hearing from former colleagues that“the job market is very dry and more layoffs will happen.”

However, the transition turned out to be emotionally difficult.

“This is an extreme culture shock,” the Reddit user wrote while comparing the experience with their previous multinational workplace.

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According to the post, the employee's earlier MNC job included free health and wellness benefits, work-from-home flexibility, free meals,“regular fun Friday sessions”, leadership interactions, and team engagement activities.

“My calendar used to be full of events and invites and catchups,” the employee wrote.“I worked from home most days and only went to office once a quarter.”

The user then described their current office atmosphere in stark contrast.

“It's been almost a month here at this Indian company and for 20 days I have only been finding corners to sit alone and eat lunch by myself,” the post read.

“Everyday I come to the office at 10 AM, wish good morning to 2 senior managers and just sit...the entire day. Alone.”

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The employee further described a workplace where colleagues barely interacted outside work discussions.

“There are about 20 people who come and sit in the same room but nobody talks to each other. They just sit and work. And burp. And sometimes ask each other work related questions.”

The Reddit user also mentioned that there were“no meet the team sessions” and claimed they had been given“an old 2016 laptop that had insect poo on it.”

Despite the dissatisfaction, the employee admitted that the company pays“25% more” than the previous role and offers a standard“10-6 without any bells and whistles.”

“Please help me through this. What do I do? Is this what work is for most people? I'm very stressed and clueless as I type this,” the user wrote.

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The post soon attracted strong reactions online, with many users arguing that the employee was struggling more with adjustment than with the workplace itself.

“As an antisocial person, this is like a dream job. I hate all those MNC gimmicks that you listed,” one user commented.

Another wrote,“Apart from that laptop, things are fine, man. You're not being bothered by anyone or any such fake celebrations or fake formalities. They're all there to work, earn, and pay EMIs. It's a blessing to have such an environment."

“I don't know why people expect so much from a job apart from good pay and a culture that is not breathing down your neck 24/7, both of which you are getting. If you find that the people are so quiet, then be the social energy and have them indulge. If you can't do that, then don't blame the company; it's you,” another user wrote.

Some commenters also suggested that the employee should make the first move socially instead of expecting colleagues to initiate conversations.

“Have you tried talking to anyone directly or asking if you can join them for lunch? They might simply assume you prefer being on your own and are just respecting your space. If you take the initiative, I'm sure you'll slowly build a few good friendships,” another comment read.

The same user added,“Also, many people genuinely prefer to sit alone without needing constant events, meetups, hangouts, or social gimmicks. They come in, focus on work, maybe use free time for grocery planning, bill payments, tracking investments, learning something new, or handling personal tasks, and then head home to their family or real friends.”

Another user wrote,“It's my dream situation. I don't like talking to anyone. Truly one person's hell is another's paradise.”

A fifth commenter advised the employee to focus on long-term growth instead of office culture alone.

“Ideally if your work makes you feel good, you're getting your salary on time other things should not be bothering you, stick around see how appraisals are happening and then accordingly take a call if you want to continue or bounce,” the user commented.

Later, the original poster updated the thread and admitted that the reactions had made them rethink their expectations.

“I was so used to my previous job that I thought that is the norm. Turns out that was an exception. I think I'm just stressed about a new environment.” the employee wrote.