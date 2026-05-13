Who Is Tayler Holder? Country Star Opens Up About Mental Health Struggles, Cancels Tour To Recover

MENAFN - Live Mint) Tayler Holder left many worried with his latest update on social media. Citing a personal struggle with mental health, the singer cancelled his upcoming tour, When No One's Around. The former TikTok star said that he has reached a breaking point after months of his struggle. He called it one of the hardest decisions he's ever made.

Tayler Holder cancels tour

“To my fans, friends, and everyone who planned to come see these shows, This is one of the hardest decisions I've ever had to make, but I need to cancel my upcoming shows,” Tayler Holder took to his Instagram account and wrote.

Holder revealed that he has been facing the issues for quite some time. Hence, he said that he would step back from work now.

"Over the past several months, I've been in a constant struggle with my mental health in ways that I can no longer ignore. I've tried for awhile now to put my head down and just push through this and give everything I have to the music and the people who support me, but truthfully I've reached my limit right now and I need to take a step back and focus on getting healthy," his post added.

What happened to Tayler Holder

In the same statement, Tayler Holder talked about being lonely. He also hinted at the pressure of his tour.

"I'm doing everything I've ever dreamed of and I still feel so lonely, still feel so unfulfilled. Performing for you guys is the greatest privilege of my life, and this decision was not made lightly. I know many of you made plans, spent money, and were looking forward to these nights together. And I'm deeply sorry for the disappointment this causes," he apologised to fans.

"My hope is that this break will allow me to return stronger, healthier, and able to give you guys the performances you deserve. Thank you for your patience, compassion, and continued support. It means more than you'll ever know," Holder concluded his emotional post.

| Nolan responds to 'The Odyssey' armour and Travis Scott criticism Who is Tayler Holder

Tayler Holder is a 28-year-old country singer and former TikTok star. He hails from North Central Texas, Alvarado.

His musical journey began in 2017 with his earliest track, Who I Am.

He enjoys immense popularity with over 4.5 million followers on Instagram and over 19 million followers on TikTok.

Holder rose to fame with his music touching upon sensitive themes of vulnerability, heartbreak and isolation. One of the latest works, When No One's Around, was released in April. The song talked about feeling lost and at an "all-time low" in his late 20s despite believing he would have "it all figured out" by 25.

On April 2, in a viral TikTok video, Tayler Holder urged his followers to listen to the song as a sign to check on "your 'happy' friends."

Meanwhile, his "When No One's Around Tour" included multiple stops, including St. Louis, Missouri, on May 13 and Kansas City on May 14. He was also set to perform in Atlanta on May 21 and Jacksonville, Florida on May 22.