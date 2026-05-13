Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Taiwan's Home-Grown Drone Industry


2026-05-13 10:06:52
(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) WASHINGTON, USA – In Season 7, Episode 2 of Global Taiwan Insights, Ben Sando and Eliza Cormier interview Lotta Danielsson, executive vice president of the US-Taiwan Business Council.

Lotta shares how Taipei has stimulated investment in air- and sea-based drones that can prepare the island against a PRC attack.

As Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, Taiwanese drones have been delivered to Ukrainian soldiers on the front lines, challenging Taiwanese manufacturers to improve their technology.

Related: MOFA official highlights Taiwan's drone prowess

The post Taiwan's Home-Grown Drone Industry appeared first on Caribbean News Global.

MENAFN13052026000232011072ID1111112515



Caribbean News Global

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search