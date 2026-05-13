Taiwan's Home-Grown Drone Industry

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)In Season 7, Episode 2 of Global Taiwan Insights, Ben Sando and Eliza Cormier interview Lotta Danielsson, executive vice president of the US-Taiwan Business Council.

Lotta shares how Taipei has stimulated investment in air- and sea-based drones that can prepare the island against a PRC attack.

As Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, Taiwanese drones have been delivered to Ukrainian soldiers on the front lines, challenging Taiwanese manufacturers to improve their technology.

Related: MOFA official highlights Taiwan's drone prowess

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