Taiwan Paraguay Signs MOU On AI, Cybersecurity, Judicial Cooperation: MOFA Hosts International Forum On Countering Transnational Repression

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)Taiwan and Paraguay concluded three pacts May 8 in Taipei City to expand partnership in information security and smart technology, digital governance, and judicial cooperation: meanwhile The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) hosted the International Forum on Countering Transnational Repression [May 80 at its Institute of Diplomacy and International Affairs in Taipei City, highlighting government commitment to working with like-minded partners to strengthen democratic resilience and build defense networks.

Information security and smart technology, digital governance, and judicial cooperation

“The event was witnessed by president Lai Ching-te and Paraguayan president Santiago Peña. The memorandum of understanding on investment in a sovereign artificial intelligence computing center signed by foreign minister Lin Chia-lung and Paraguayan foreign minister Rubén Ramírez. The pact marks a milestone in two-way efforts to promote AI cooperation by leveraging Taiwan's high-tech strengths and the South American ally's green energy resources. It is the world's first bilateral initiative aimed at developing sovereign AI Infrastructure.” MOFA continued:“Under the agreement, the two sides will create a binational digital entity to promote technological develop ment that is mutually beneficial, transparent, clean, trusted and free from authoritarian interference.”

The MOU on cybersecurity cooperation was concluded by minister of digital affairs Lin Yi-jing and Ramírez to promote policy exchanges, share cybersecurity threat intelligence and foster talent cultivation in order to enhance the two allies' digital resilience and capacities to respond to emerging security attacks.

Minister of justice Cheng Ming-chien and Ramírez, signed the agreement on judicial cooperation – will see both sides team up to crack down on transnational crime and uphold democracy and the rule of law to ensure the security of both societies.

“Taiwan and Paraguay have been trusted partners since their diplomatic relations began 69 years ago. The two countries have continued to expand cooperation in recent years under the government's Diplomatic Allies Prosperity Project. The three MOUs further demonstrate their shared commitment to promoting technological development and strengthening governance.”

Countering Transnational Repression

According to the MOFA, minister without portfolio Lin Ming-hsin and the ministry's secretary-general Daniel Kuo-ching Chen delivered opening remarks, while the institute's president, Jessica Chien-yi Lee, hosted the closing ceremony. Comprising three panels on emerging challenges, legal protection and international collaboration, the event was attended by representatives from the Mainland Affairs Council and drew legislators, academics and experts from Germany, Ireland, New Zealand, the UK and the US.

Lin said that no country can deal with the challenge of transnational repression alone, adding that the Executive Yuan is facilitating interministerial coordination and implementing laws and administrative procedures to expose authoritarian actors and local collaborators so that citizens and foreign nationals within the country can enjoy the protection of the Constitution and freedom from fear. He added that Taiwan is willing to share its experience with allies and partners to counter authoritarian threats and safeguard democracy.

Speaking on behalf of foreign minister Lin Chia-lung, Chen said that authoritarian regimes systematically threaten the democratic system and undermine the sovereignty and civil freedoms of other countries by leveraging disinformation and emerging technologies like artificial intelligence to extend surveillance and intimidation across national borders. The MOFA is adopting prevention, protection and response strategies to enhance public awareness and alertness, as well as mobilising overseas offices to provide emergency assistance to victims.

The secretary general went on to say that Taiwan will harness its democratic and technological advantages to create a collective defense network with like-minded countries to jointly counter transnational repression and ensure the security and human rights of its people.

Following the forum, vice foreign minister Ger Bau-shuan received overseas guests at a banquet on behalf of the foreign minister. During the event, he said that the MOFA will continue to implement its integrated diplomacy initiative to pool resources from the government, industries and academic institutions to advance international cooperation and jointly defend the values of democracy and freedom together with fellow democracies.

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