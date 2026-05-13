Politics With Michelle Grattan: Jim Chalmers Says 'We're In The Cart' For More Tax Relief

Treasurer Jim Chalmers has declared“no other budget in the 2000s has set out this much responsible budget repair and this much economic reform.”

Despite his claims, Tuesday night's budget remains highly contentious – especially Labor abandoning its election commitments not to change capital gains tax discount and negative gearing.

The treasurer joined us on the podcast to explain and defend his fifth budget.

Expanding on his budget night statement about wanting to“rebalance a system which is more generous to assets than it is to labour”, Chalmers said he had deliberately created“new architecture” to give more options for providing future tax cuts.

'Downward pressure on rents'

Asked about budget forecasts that the new housing tax changes will lead to a small rise in rent and a projected reduction in the number of new houses, Chalmers said the whole budget told a different story.

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Ongoing shocks from the Middle East

On the war in the Middle East, Chalmers said it still keeps him up at night.

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'Paying a price' for broken election promises

Chalmers acknowledged the government will pay a political price for breaking its pre-election pledges not to change negative gearing and capital gains tax. But he said he stands by the housing tax choices the government has just made.