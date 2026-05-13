MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Balears Cambio de Tercio, led by Francisco D'Agostino and Javier Conde, continues gaining attention in Spain after El Mundo highlighted the company's role in reviving bullfighting activity in Mallorca

Madrid, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spanish newspaper El Mundo recently published an extensive report on Venezuelan businessman Francisco D'Agostino and the rapid growth of Balears Cambio de Tercio, the project he developed alongside former matador Javier Conde to restore bullfighting activity in Mallorca.

The article describes how Francisco D'Agostino Casado has become an increasingly visible figure within Spain's bullfighting industry through the revival of historic arenas such as Inca and Muro. According to the publication, the initiative has helped return the Balearic Islands to Spain's national bullfighting calendar after years of declining activity.

El Mundo notes that D'Agostino moved to Mallorca several years ago and established the island as the base for his bullfighting and cultural initiatives. The newspaper states that one of his long-term goals was to build a presence within Spain's bullfighting world as a promoter and entrepreneur, something the article suggests is now becoming a reality.

Particular attention is given to the revival of the Inca bullring, which regained national visibility during the 2025 season with several high-profile events promoted by Balears Cambio de Tercio. The reopening of the Muro arena after eight years without activity is also highlighted as one of the most symbolic moments of the company's recent expansion.

The publication also references strong attendance figures during the 2025 season, including sold-out crowds at the Miura event in Inca. El Mundo presents these results as evidence of renewed public interest in bullfighting across the Balearic Islands.

One of the major milestones of the 2025 season was the recovery of Muro as an active venue within the Spanish bullfighting circuit. The arena's reopening drew large crowds and marked the return of major bullfighting events to a municipality that had been absent from the calendar for years. Industry observers in Mallorca viewed the event as one of the clearest signs of the sector's recovery on the island.

The newspaper also highlights the company's strategy of combining traditional bullfighting with cultural programming and public engagement initiatives. Throughout 2025, Balears Cambio de Tercio organized complementary activities linked to the events in Inca and Muro, helping expand the project's visibility beyond traditional bullfighting audiences and attracting younger spectators.

Another point emphasized by El Mundo is the growing recognition Francisco D'Agostino and Javier Conde have received within Spain's bullfighting community. Their work in Mallorca has increasingly been cited as an example of how regional arenas can regain relevance through consistent programming, strong lineups and long-term investment in local audiences.

Another milestone mentioned in the feature was the recognition received by Francisco D'Agostino and Javier Conde at La Razón's 2025 Business Talent Awards, where they received the Innovation in Bullfighting Award for their contribution to the revitalization of bullfighting in the Balearic Islands.

According to El Mundo, Balears Cambio de Tercio continues working to strengthen Mallorca's position within Spain's bullfighting landscape through new events scheduled for the 2026 season in both Inca and Muro, featuring prominent matadors and leading ranches from the Spanish fighting bull industry.

The company's 2026 calendar includes appearances by internationally recognized bullfighters and emerging talents, reinforcing its strategy of combining established figures with new names in the industry. Organizers believe this approach will help maintain the momentum generated during the previous season and continue expanding bullfighting activity in the Balearic Islands.

Balears Cambio de Tercio

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