MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The NFM Family of Lenders is proud to announce that 25 women across the organization have been recognized as 2026 Top Women Originators by Scotsman Guide Magazine.

Linthicum, MD, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 25 Women from NFM Family of Lenders Named to Scotsman Guide's 2026 Top Women Originators List

The NFM Family of Lenders is proud to announce that 25 women across the organization have been recognized as 2026 Top Women Originators by Scotsman Guide Magazine, a distinction honoring women who are leading innovation and excellence in the residential mortgage industry.

Each year, Scotsman Guide recognizes exceptional women whose leadership, expertise, and commitment are leading the future of mortgage lending. According to the publication, the recognition celebrates women whose influence reaches beyond their organizations to impact clients, communities, and the next generation of mortgage professionals.

This year's honorees from the NFM Family of Lenders reflect the organization's ongoing pledge to excellence, service, and leadership across the mortgage industry. Through their professionalism, client dedication, and industry expertise, these women continue to create a meaningful difference both within the company and in the communities they serve.

“We are incredibly proud to see 25 women from the NFM Family of Lenders recognized by Scotsman Guide for their outstanding achievements,” said LaTasha Waddy, President of NFM Family of Lenders.“Their devotion, leadership, and pledge to serving clients at the highest level continue to produce a lasting impact not only on our organization, but on the mortgage industry as a whole. Women across our company are achieving results, building relationships, leading teams, and helping shape the future of NFM in powerful ways. This is a celebration of their excellence and the influence they have every day.”

The recognition also spotlights the broader role women play at the NFM Family of Lenders, where they continue to lead, innovate, mentor, and elevate the customer experience across departments and markets. Their contributions help strengthen the organization and reinforce its mission of helping individuals and families achieve homeownership with confidence.

The NFM Family of Lenders congratulates all 25 honorees on this well-deserved achievement and celebrates the impact they continue to make across the company and the mortgage industry.

Here is the list of women originators who were honored:

Tina Konidaris

Jane Floyd

Camille Baldwin

Kyndle Quinones

Shanon Schinkel

DeAnn Ellis

Karen Dulmage

Erika Borrero

Kaitlyn Linane

Tracy Marino

Jesse Perrone

Alicia Harkowa

Meredith Bolton

Wendy Posada

Alena Griffey

Ashley Donovan

Paula Rosales

Mary Paredes

Patricia Vargas

Stephanie Sandell

Carolyn Flitcroft

Jamaica Canas

Diana Flynn

Kathleen Lauman

Jenna Leman

About NFM Lending

NFM Lending is a national mortgage lender founded in 1998 in Baltimore, Maryland, and licensed in 49 states and the District of Columbia. The NFM Family of Lenders includes NFM Lending, Main Street Home Loans, BluPrint Home Loans, Element Home Loans, Homespire Home Loans, and Creator Collective. For more information, visit or find us on Facebook and Instagram.

Media Contact:

Gene DiPaula

Vice President of Communication

NFM Lending

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