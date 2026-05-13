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Readybid Launches Edge Intelligence Capability To Enable Real-Time Hotel Sourcing Decisions At The Point Of Action
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) San Diego, CA, 13 May 2026: ReadyBid, a global provider of hotel RFP and hotel sourcing technology, today announced the launch of its new Edge Intelligence Capability, designed to bring real-time decision-making closer to where hotel procurement actions occur.
As corporate travel programs become more distributed, procurement teams are no longer operating from a single centralized location. Regional teams, travel managers, and operational stakeholders often make sourcing-related decisions in different environments and time zones. This shift has created a need for faster access to data and insights at the point of action.
The new capability enables procurement intelligence to be delivered directly within localized workflows, reducing reliance on centralized processing and improving responsiveness.
Joseph Friedmann, President & CEO of ReadyBid, said decentralization is reshaping how procurement operates.
“Decisions need to happen where the work is happening,” Friedmann said.“Edge intelligence ensures that teams have the insights they need, exactly when they need them.”
Using ReadyBid's hotel sourcing platform, procurement teams can access localized data insights, including supplier performance, pricing trends, and sourcing activity, directly within regional workflows. This allows teams to make informed decisions without waiting for centralized analysis.
The system processes relevant data inputs in near real time, ensuring that insights remain current and actionable.
ReadyBid's dashboards provide both centralized oversight and localized intelligence views, allowing organizations to balance control with flexibility.
For multinational enterprises, this capability improves coordination across global travel programs by enabling faster decision-making at the regional level.
It also supports more adaptive sourcing strategies by allowing teams to respond quickly to changes in demand, pricing, and supplier availability.
Additionally, edge intelligence enhances productivity by reducing delays associated with data access and analysis.
“Speed and proximity matter,” Friedmann added.“When insights are delivered at the point of action, organizations can operate more effectively.”
ReadyBid expects edge intelligence to become an essential feature of modern procurement systems as organizations continue decentralizing operations.
About ReadyBid
ReadyBid is a global technology provider specializing in hotel RFP and hotel sourcing solutions for enterprise travel programs. The ReadyBid platform enables corporations and travel management companies to streamline hotel procurement, manage hotel bidding events, standardize hotel RFP templates, and improve transparency across global business travel management operations.
Learn more at or contact [email protected].
As corporate travel programs become more distributed, procurement teams are no longer operating from a single centralized location. Regional teams, travel managers, and operational stakeholders often make sourcing-related decisions in different environments and time zones. This shift has created a need for faster access to data and insights at the point of action.
The new capability enables procurement intelligence to be delivered directly within localized workflows, reducing reliance on centralized processing and improving responsiveness.
Joseph Friedmann, President & CEO of ReadyBid, said decentralization is reshaping how procurement operates.
“Decisions need to happen where the work is happening,” Friedmann said.“Edge intelligence ensures that teams have the insights they need, exactly when they need them.”
Using ReadyBid's hotel sourcing platform, procurement teams can access localized data insights, including supplier performance, pricing trends, and sourcing activity, directly within regional workflows. This allows teams to make informed decisions without waiting for centralized analysis.
The system processes relevant data inputs in near real time, ensuring that insights remain current and actionable.
ReadyBid's dashboards provide both centralized oversight and localized intelligence views, allowing organizations to balance control with flexibility.
For multinational enterprises, this capability improves coordination across global travel programs by enabling faster decision-making at the regional level.
It also supports more adaptive sourcing strategies by allowing teams to respond quickly to changes in demand, pricing, and supplier availability.
Additionally, edge intelligence enhances productivity by reducing delays associated with data access and analysis.
“Speed and proximity matter,” Friedmann added.“When insights are delivered at the point of action, organizations can operate more effectively.”
ReadyBid expects edge intelligence to become an essential feature of modern procurement systems as organizations continue decentralizing operations.
About ReadyBid
ReadyBid is a global technology provider specializing in hotel RFP and hotel sourcing solutions for enterprise travel programs. The ReadyBid platform enables corporations and travel management companies to streamline hotel procurement, manage hotel bidding events, standardize hotel RFP templates, and improve transparency across global business travel management operations.
Learn more at or contact [email protected].
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