EU CDB To Advance Flood Resilience In Suriname

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)The Caribbean Development Bank (CDB / the Bank) is scaling up Suriname's resilience to climate hazards through a new USD 698,700 grant, financed by the European Union (EU), that will expand flood early warning systems in high-risk areas across the country.

The investment will directly support the bank's Strengthening Flood Early Warning Systems in Suriname Project, an initiative supported by the EU and implemented in partnership with the Government of the Republic of Suriname to safeguard lives, livelihoods and economic assets through improved preparedness and response to extreme rainfall and flood events.

L O'Reilly Lewis, director of projects, CDB, highlighted the significance of the project benefits for the country explaining:

“This new investment will close critical gaps by upgrading hydrometeorological monitoring, strengthening forecasting capacity, improving inter-agency coordination, and ensuring that warnings are timely, accurate and actionable at both national and community levels.”

The project is financed through the Caribbean Action for Resilience Enhancement (CARE) Programme, which is funded by the EU under the Intra-African Caribbean Pacific European Union Disaster Risk Reduction Programme. It will help modernise early warning systems in low-lying and high‐risk areas, including Brokopondo and Sipaliwini, parts of Paramaribo, the Boven‐Suriname watershed, and vulnerable coastal zones where flooding resulting from intense rainfall, river system dynamics and geographic conditions have caused repeated disruptions in transport, agriculture, housing and public services.

Fiona Ramsey, ambassador of the European Union to Barbados, the Eastern Caribbean States, and OECS, underscored the importance of risk-informed weather and climate services:

“This initiative reflects the European Union's continued commitment to strengthening climate resilience in the Caribbean, under our renewed partnership with the region on disaster risk management. By advancing weather forecasting capabilities and enhancing early warning systems, we are helping countries like Suriname better anticipate and respond to extreme weather events. Investing in reliable, science-based forecasting and timely alerts is essential to protecting lives, livelihoods and infrastructure, and to supporting sustainable development in the face of a changing climate.”

Key project components include 3D hazard and flood-risk mapping, expanded meteorological and hydrological monitoring, advanced data systems, and a Common Alerting Protocol to improve warning dissemination. Public education and community engagement will ensure alerts are understood and acted upon, particularly in remote and vulnerable areas.

By reducing flood-related losses, the project will protect food security, infrastructure and jobs, while lowering disaster-related fiscal pressures and supporting investor confidence. Implementation will be led by the Ministry of Public Works and Spatial Planning, through the National Meteorological and Hydrological Service, using a coordinated, multi-agency approach.

Stephen Tsang, minister of public works and spatial planning, Suriname, recognised the positive impact of the financing:

“The government of Suriname welcomes this timely support from the CDB and the EU. Strengthening our flood early warning systems is a critical step in protecting our communities, infrastructure, and economy against the increasing impacts of climate variability. This initiative will enhance our national capacity to anticipate and respond to extreme weather events, while reinforcing our commitment to building a safer, more resilient and sustainable future for all Surinamese.”

The financing closely aligns with CDB's Strategic Plan 2026–2035, which underscores the bank's objective of building social, economic and environmental resilience. By deploying innovative solutions and protecting the most vulnerable, the project exemplifies CDB's mission to reduce poverty and transform lives through resilient, inclusive, and sustainable development across the Caribbean.

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