Euro Sun Announces Board Changes

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euro Sun Mining Inc. (TSX: ESM) (“” or the“”) is pleased to announce that Charles Wachsberg has been appointed as a director of the Company and a member of its audit committee, effective immediately.

Charles Wachsberg is the Founder and CEO of Apollo Health and Beauty Care, Inc., a premium developer of private label health and beauty products servicing Fortune 50 retailers across North America and Fortune 500 retailers internationally. Apollo's market leadership has earned the Company Platinum Award status with 20 consecutive years' acknowledgment as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies. Apollo negotiated 2.5x return to shareholders based on last public trading day and top 10 premium return in the history of the Toronto Stock Exchange. The company is now privately owned.

Mr. Wachsberg's appointment follows the resignation of Neil Said as a director of the Company. The board and management of Euro Sun express their gratitude to Mr. Said for his efforts and contributions and wish him well in his future endeavours.

About Euro Sun Mining Inc.

Euro Sun is a Toronto Stock Exchange-listed mining company focused on the exploration and development of its 100%-owned Rovina Valley Project located in west-central Romania, which hosts the second largest copper & gold deposit in Europe. Already granted European strategic status, the Rovina Valley Project is expected to unlock much needed investment and job creation in Hunedoara County and will deliver critical minerals necessary for Europe's green energy transition.

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