ASH Investors Have Opportunity To Join Ashland Inc. Fraud Investigation With The Schall Law Firm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Ashland Inc. (“Ashland” or“the Company”) (NYSE: ASH ) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Ashland reported its Q2 2026 financial results on April 28, 2026. The Company reported revenue and earnings per share that fell short of analyst estimates. The Company's CEO claimed that "results were impacted by specific operational challenges" and that "operational headwinds associated with the ramp-up at our Hopewell manufacturing facility weighed on overall results." The Company also updated its full-year guidance to "reflect productivity challenges associated with the Hopewell scale-up, as well as softer energy-related demand tied to the Middle East conflict and reduced EV driven demand for BDO based derivatives." Based on this news, shares of Ashland fell by almost 13.8% on the next day.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at , or by email at ....

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

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CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm

Brian Schall, Esq.

310-301-3335

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