Deserter Detained In Kyiv For Registering Starlink Terminals For Russians

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the SSU reported this.

The task for the Russian Federation was carried out by a recruited conscript who had deserted his military unit in the Kharkiv region.

After fleeing his unit, the deserter hid in rented apartments in the capital while simultaneously looking for quick money on specialized Telegram channels.

In one Telegram chat, he caught the attention of Russian intelligence officers, who offered him money in exchange for his cooperation.

At their request, the agent first registered a Starlink station in his own name using the details provided to him by a handler in Russia.

Next, the suspect, without her knowledge, used an acquaintance who, at his request, registered another terminal in her name.

Subsequently, the perpetrator planned to recruit another 20 people to verify satellite communication stations for Russian armed groups.

SSU officers detained the agent at a branch of a postal operator, where he was planning to register another Starlink terminal.

All terminals registered by the suspect have been blocked. During searches of his residence, a mobile phone containing evidence of his work for Russia was discovered.

SSU detains Russian agent who organized arson attacks on military vehicles in Kyiv

SSU investigators have notified the agent that he is suspected of violating Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed under martial law).

The suspect is currently in custody. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Security Service of Ukraine detained a Russian agent in the Donetsk region who was coordinating Russian strikes on Sloviansk.

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