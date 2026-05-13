Will The Dollar Exchange Rate Skyrocket In Costa Rica? Experts Weigh In

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As of mid-May 2026, a sense of uncertainty has taken hold of the Costa Rican financial market. After months of the colón reaching historic highs-with the exchange rate dipping as low as ₡442 in April-the tide appears to be shifting. Travelers, business owners, and those with dollar-denominated debts are all asking the same question: Is the dollar about to skyrocket?

While the word“skyrocket” suggests a sudden, uncontrollable surge, economic experts suggest a more measured“normalization” is underway.

For much of early 2026, Costa Rica experienced a massive influx of dollars driven by record-breaking tourism and strong foreign direct investment. However, as we enter the second quarter, several factors are pushing the exchange rate upward:

Rising Energy Costs: Due to international conflicts and supply chain pressures, Costa Rica's fuel import bill is expected to rise by over $600 million this year. This requires the Central Bank and importers to buy more dollars, increasing demand.

Central Bank Warnings: Róger Madrigal, President of the Central Bank of Costa Rica (BCCR, recently warned that the appreciation of the colón should not be viewed as permanent. He urged those with dollar debts to prepare for a“reversal” of the recent trend.

Narrowing Interest Rates: The gap between interest rates in colones and U.S. dollars has shrunk, making the local currency slightly less attractive for investors compared to previous months.

Financial analysts and institutions like Citi and the Chamber of Industries have outlined several scenarios for the remainder of 2026:

1. The Base Scenario (Most Likely): Experts anticipate a gradual climb. Projections suggest the dollar could settle between ₡480 and ₡515 by the end of the year. This is considered a“healthy correction” rather than a crisis.

2. The“Shock” Scenario: A spike above ₡530 or ₡560 would only occur under extreme conditions, such as a major global economic downturn or a total halt in tourism-scenarios that currently seem unlikely.

“We are seeing a market that is finding its floor,” says one local economist.“The abundance of dollars from our export sector acts as a natural brake, preventing the exchange rate from jumping too high, too fast.”

If you earn in colones but have expenses in dollars, experts suggest that the current rates-still low by historical standards-represent a good window to make extra payments on your loans or to secure currency for future imports. While a“skyrocketing” dollar isn't the consensus, the era of the“super colón” appears to be reaching its limit.

The post Will the Dollar Exchange Rate Skyrocket in Costa Rica? Experts Weigh In appeared first on The Costa Rica News.