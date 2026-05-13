Senate Files 100+ Amendments Ahead Of Crypto Bill Markup

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) The U.S. Senate Banking Committee is wresting with a comprehensive crypto market structure bill, receiving more than 100 amendments ahead of its markup session. The proposed changes-primarily addressing stablecoins, protections for software developers, and ethics rules-signal a tight, policy-driven negotiation on how the United States should regulate digital-asset markets.

According to a list compiled by Politico, Democratic senators have introduced a wide slate of amendments, while Republican members are seeking incremental adjustments. The markup, scheduled for Thursday, follows a delay earlier in the year when crypto lobbying activity influenced committee dynamics and stalled movement on the legislation. The broader objective remains to delineate how U.S. market regulators will oversee the crypto sector, in contrast to the House's July-passed CLARITY Act and ongoing cross-party debates over stablecoins and governance restrictions.

More than 100 amendments have been filed for the Senate Banking Committee's crypto market structure bill, targeting stablecoins, software developer protections, and ethics provisions. Democrats propose a range of enhancements and safeguards, while Republicans pursue more modest, targeted adjustments. A Monday-dated version of the bill, as reported by Cointelegraph, would prohibit third-party platforms from offering yield on stablecoins in a manner that is functionally equivalent to interest on deposits. Ethics-related amendments seek to restrict ownership or affiliation with crypto by senior officials, while other measures aim to protect software developers from criminal liability related to money-transmitter registration. Other amendments touch on sanctions, the treatment of institutions engaging in crypto activity, and a potential revival of the DOJ's National Cryptocurrency Enforcement Team.

Key takeawaysLegislative trajectory and markup dynamics

The bill sits at the center of a long-running regulatory debate about how to harmonize innovation with investor protection and financial stability. The House version, known as the CLARITY Act, advanced earlier, but the Senate process has faced procedural hurdles and shifting coalitions. In January, a previous markup was indefinitely delayed after a major crypto industry lobbyist withdrew support, underscoring how lobbying dynamics can influence committee calendars and the fate of reform efforts.

As the Senate prepares for markup, legislators are weighing how to allocate regulatory authority between federal agencies and how to structure oversight in a way that addresses concerns about stablecoins, market integrity, and consumer protection. The overarching aim is to produce a coherent framework that clarifies regulatory responsibilities while avoiding duplicative or conflicting rules across banking, securities, and commodities regimes.

Amendment themes: stability, safeguards, and governance

Stablecoins and the yield question dominate the debate. Provisions restricting or shaping yields offered on stablecoins have been among the most contentious, reflecting broader concerns about potential yield-driven risk-taking and consumer protection. The amendments under consideration include a shift from a strict equivalence standard to a“substantially similar” approach in evaluating whether a yield is permissible, signaling a potential recalibration of the permissible activities for crypto platforms and issuers.

Ethics and integrity considerations are also prominent. One proposal would bar the president, vice president, senior officials, members of Congress, and their families from owning, promoting, or affiliating with crypto assets. The aim is to address perceived conflicts of interest and ensure public officials' actions are not unduly influenced by personal crypto holdings or relationships with industry participants.

Software developers and technology providers form another focal point. A proposed amendment would create a safe harbor from criminal liability for developers who do not register as money transmitters, offering a clearer path for innovation while preserving critical regulatory guardrails. This approach has broad support among crypto groups arguing that the current framework imposes excessive or ambiguous obligations on developers building decentralized or non-custodial systems.

Other amendments address sanctions regimes, the treatment of institutions engaging in crypto activity, and the potential revival of the Department of Justice's National Cryptocurrency Enforcement Team (N-CET), which was dismantled in the previous administration. These provisions reflect ongoing tensions over enforcement architecture, resource allocation, and the balance between deterrence and innovation.

Regulatory context and institutional impact

The unfolding debate sits within a broader regulatory context that includes active discussions around stablecoins, licensing, and cross-border governance. While the European Union pursues its MiCA framework to bring crypto activities under a centralized regime, U.S. policymakers continue to negotiate how federal agencies-such as the SEC, CFTC, and DOJ-should share oversight responsibilities. For banks, exchanges, and institutional investors, the evolving structure will shape compliance programs, risk management, and licensing considerations as firms navigate ever-shifting requirements and expectations.

From a compliance perspective, the amendments under discussion could influence how firms implement AML/KYC controls, determine appropriate licensing paths, and manage the risk of sanctions or enforcement actions. The potential restoration of DOJ's N-CET, if enacted, would have implications for how federal authorities coordinate crypto enforcement and pursue cross-border cases, underscoring the ongoing convergence of policy and enforcement priorities in the crypto space.

Closing perspective

As the markup approaches, the committee faces a dense, high-stakes negotiation that will determine whether the United States adopts a more prescriptive or a more permissive regulatory posture for crypto markets. The outcome will bear on market structure, compliance obligations, and the interplay between innovation and investor protection in the years ahead. Observers should monitor the amendments' evolution, the positioning of key committee members, and any shifts in support from industry participants and stakeholders as details emerge.

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