No Force Can Halt Anti-Drug Campaign In J&K: LG

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday said the administration's ongoing anti-drug campaign has dealt a“devastating blow” to the narcotics network in Jammu and Kashmir, asserting that drug smuggling and terrorism are deeply interconnected threats.

Addressing a public gathering after joining the 'Nasha-Mukt Jammu Kashmir Campaign' padyatra in Kupwara, Sinha said the anti-drug drive launched in April has evolved into a mass movement across the Union Territory.

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“Over the past 32 days, the civil and police administration has struck a devastating blow to the entire drug smuggling ecosystem and this people's movement is transforming into a revolution against narcotics,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

He said the administration's action against narcotics networks was simultaneously weakening terror infrastructure.

“Our consistent action is crippling narco-terrorist networks. Properties worth crores have been seized, assets confiscated, and passports of 15 smugglers have been recommended for cancellation. More than 730 smugglers and peddlers have been arrested,” he said.

Sinha said many had initially doubted whether a people-driven movement against drugs could gain momentum in Jammu and Kashmir.

“At the start of this campaign in April, many underestimated the strength of an awakened public and the impact of determined governance backed by citizen support,” he said, adding that the campaign has now spread across villages, urban localities, schools, colleges and public spaces throughout Jammu and Kashmir.

Calling the narcotics problem a long battle, the Lieutenant Governor said drugs and terrorism cannot be viewed separately.

“For decades, people in Jammu and Kashmir saw drugs and terrorism as separate threats. But they are not two different problems. They are the two heads of the same snake. One head makes money through drugs while the other uses that money to fuel terrorism,” he said.

He alleged that Pakistan was using drug smuggling routes to finance terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

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“Our terrorist neighbour is involved in financing terror through drug smuggling, turning both drugs and money against innocent Kashmiris,” Sinha said.

The Lieutenant Governor said drug smuggling was not only destroying families and communities but also sustaining militant networks.

“By dismantling drug smuggling networks, we are cutting the lifeline that feeds the fire of terror,” he said.

Referring to the situation in Kupwara district, Sinha said 28 alleged drug smugglers from Kupwara and Handwara had already been jailed as part of the ongoing crackdown.

“In Kupwara and Handwara combined, 28 drug smugglers are now behind bars. I want to urge our police officers, soldiers guarding Kupwara's borders and the Anti-Narcotics Task Force that not a sin

gle guilty person should escape,” he said.

Describing Kupwara as a sensitive border district, Sinha called for heightened vigilance and stricter enforcement against narcotics trafficking.

Officials said every police station in Kupwara has been directed to prepare detailed dossiers on active drug smugglers and peddlers operating in their jurisdictions and initiate action within the next 68 days.

The Lieutenant Governor also appealed to the public to actively participate in awareness campaigns and support rehabilitation efforts for drug addicts.

“The drug addicts need compassion. They are our responsibility. We have to support every young man and woman seeking counselling or treatment and ensure they return to the mainstream of society,” he said.

He directed senior officers to ensure swift response to complaints received through the Manas portal and toll-free helpline.

“Every citizen of Kupwara must remember that we will reach every young person extending a hand for help. Together, we will dismantle the drug smuggling networks, free our youth from addiction's clutches and reconnect them to the path of progress,” he said.

Sinha also responded to criticism surrounding the anti-drug campaign and challenged critics to identify even one innocent person allegedly targeted unfairly during the drive.

Read Also Anti-Drug Campaign in J&K Turning into Revolution Against Narcotics: LG 'Border Villages' Distance From Delhi Has Reduced'

“If anyone is trying to protect drug smugglers, we must ask ourselves whether they should face consequences or not,” he said, asserting that the people of Jammu and Kashmir support stringent action against narcotics networks.

“The people of Jammu and Kashmir are very clear and firm. They want strict action against drug smugglers and when the people unite, no force can stop us,” he said.

The Lieutenant Governor said the administration's offensive against drug trafficking would intensify further in the coming days.

“Our crackdown against drug smuggling networks will grow tougher and more powerful,” he said.

Recalling his interaction with women from Dardpora village, Sinha said they had narrated how drug smuggling financed violence that devastated families in the region.

“That is why I say loud and clear that drug traffickers and terrorists are inseparable partners in crime,” he said.

During the event, the Lieutenant Governor also unveiled trophies for the Kupwara Forest League organised by the Forest Department and the Youth Services and Sports Department's Volleyball Championship under the Nasha Mukt J&K Abhiyan. He also felicitated winners of a reel-making competition on drug abuse awareness.