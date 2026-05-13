Rain, Lightning & Strong Winds Likely In J&K Over Next Few Days

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)The Meteorological Department on Wednesday forecast light rain, thundershowers and gusty winds across several parts of Jammu and Kashmir over the next few days, while advising people to avoid boating and shikara rides during afternoon hours due to the possibility of strong winds and lightning.

According to the MeT Department, weather conditions are likely to remain partly cloudy with intermittent spells of rain and thundershowers at scattered to many places across the Union Territory on May 14.

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The department said thunderstorms and gusty winds are expected at a few places, particularly during afternoon and late afternoon hours.

“People are advised to suspend boating and shikara riding generally towards afternoon and late afternoon hours,” the advisory issued by the MeT Department said.

The weather office also warned of thunder, lightning and gusty winds with speeds reaching 40 to 50 kilometres per hour at isolated places in both Kashmir and Jammu divisions.

Officials said light rain and thundershowers are also likely to continue at scattered places between May 15 and May 16.

According to the forecast, weather conditions are expected to improve thereafter, with generally dry weather likely to prevail across Jammu and Kashmir from May 21 to May 23.

Meanwhile, Srinagar on Wednesday recorded a maximum temperature of 22.5 degrees Celsius, which was 1.8 degrees below normal for the season. The minimum temperature in the city settled at 10.2 degrees Celsius.

Among other stations in Kashmir division, Qazigund recorded a maximum temperature of 22.4 degrees Celsius, while Pahalgam registered 17 degrees Celsius and Gulmarg recorded 13.4 degrees Celsius.

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In Jammu division, Jammu city recorded a maximum temperature of 34.7 degrees Celsius.

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Katra registered 31.4 degrees Celsius, while Banihal recorded a high of 20.6 degrees Celsius.

The MeT Department has advised residents, tourists and those engaged in boating activities to remain cautious during periods of inclement weather, especially in the afternoon hours when wind activity is expected to intensify.