Associate Professor in Creative Writing and English Literature, Researcher in Old Norse Literature, Flinders University

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles

Lisa Bennett is an Associate Professor in Creative Writing and English Literature at Flinders University. She's a specialist in Old-Norse Icelandic literature, the Viking Age, genre fiction, and creative practice. She is the author of Story Thinking: Real-World Applications of Sci-Fi and Fantasy Writing (with Helen Marshall and Kim Wilkins, Bloomsbury, 2025) and Writing Bestsellers: Love, Money and Creative Practice (with Kim Wilkins; Cambridge University Press, 2021). Lisa regularly writes reviews for the ABR and is a frequent guest on ABC Radio's 'Book of the Week' segment. Under her pen name, Lisa L. Hannett, she is an internationally recognised, multiple award-winning writer of five short story collections, a novel, and over 80 speculative fiction short stories (fantasy, science fiction, horror, and historical fiction). Lisa's recent book, Viking Women: Life and Lore (Thames & Hudson, 2023) combines her research expertise and her skills as a storyteller, presenting speculative biographies of Viking women from all ages and social strata (slaves, housewives, mothers, far-travellers, young girls, old widows, and anchoresses) alongside engaging historical context. The follow-up volume, Yet She Lives: Fierce and Fantastical Women of Norse Mythology is out in 2026.

–present Associate Professor, Flinders University

2011 Flinders University, PhD

ExperienceEducation