Lisa Bennett
- Associate Professor in Creative Writing and English Literature, Researcher in Old Norse Literature, Flinders University
Lisa Bennett is an Associate Professor in Creative Writing and English Literature at Flinders University. She's a specialist in Old-Norse Icelandic literature, the Viking Age, genre fiction, and creative practice. She is the author of Story Thinking: Real-World Applications of Sci-Fi and Fantasy Writing (with Helen Marshall and Kim Wilkins, Bloomsbury, 2025) and Writing Bestsellers: Love, Money and Creative Practice (with Kim Wilkins; Cambridge University Press, 2021). Lisa regularly writes reviews for the ABR and is a frequent guest on ABC Radio's 'Book of the Week' segment. Under her pen name, Lisa L. Hannett, she is an internationally recognised, multiple award-winning writer of five short story collections, a novel, and over 80 speculative fiction short stories (fantasy, science fiction, horror, and historical fiction). Lisa's recent book, Viking Women: Life and Lore (Thames & Hudson, 2023) combines her research expertise and her skills as a storyteller, presenting speculative biographies of Viking women from all ages and social strata (slaves, housewives, mothers, far-travellers, young girls, old widows, and anchoresses) alongside engaging historical context. The follow-up volume, Yet She Lives: Fierce and Fantastical Women of Norse Mythology is out in 2026.Experience
- –present Associate Professor, Flinders University
- 2011 Flinders University, PhD
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