Top LA Realtor Jimmy Heckenberg Of Rodeo Realty Lists Mulholland Estates Residence At 14132 Beresford Rd For $9,995,000

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Luxury real estate expert Jimmy Heckenberg of Rodeo Realty proudly presents an extraordinary estate located at 14132 Beresford Rd, Beverly Hills, CA 90210, within the prestigious guard-gated enclave of Mulholland Estates, now listed for $9,995,000. Offering 5 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms, and approximately 6,758 square feet of beautifully remodeled living space, the residence embodies timeless European-inspired elegance paired with modern resort-style amenities.

Set behind the gates of one of Los Angeles' most exclusive celebrity-favored communities, the property delivers exceptional privacy, sophistication, and convenience with close proximity to the Westside and many of the city's top private schools. Recently remodeled and now vacant for immediate showings, the estate represents a rare opportunity to own one of Mulholland Estates' most impressive offerings.

From its striking stone façade and grand columned entry to its manicured grounds and sweeping hillside views, the home makes a commanding first impression. Inside, soaring ceilings and light-filled interiors create an atmosphere of refined luxury, complemented by elegant proportions and a timeless neutral palette throughout.

Designed for both elevated entertaining and comfortable everyday living, the formal living room features expansive windows, French doors opening directly to the pool terrace, a stately fireplace, and a sleek wet bar. The remodeled chef's kitchen seamlessly blends beauty and functionality with Caesarstone countertops, designer glass tile backsplash, Viking 8-burner range, built-in oven and steamer, Sub-Zero refrigeration, and a spacious breakfast area overlooking the lush grounds.

The thoughtfully designed floor plan includes four upstairs bedrooms, highlighted by a dramatic primary suite complete with dual walk-in closets, dual bathrooms, a private sitting lounge, and a two-sided fireplace. A fifth bedroom is conveniently located on the main level, while an additional bonus room offers flexibility for a sixth bedroom, gym, office, or creative studio.

Additional highlights include a professional recording studio, recreation room with direct garage access, and seamless indoor-outdoor flow throughout the property. The resort-inspired backyard serves as a private retreat featuring a sparkling pool and spa, gazebo, expansive lawn, and mature landscaping ideal for entertaining on any scale.

With its premier location, sophisticated design, and exceptional amenities, this Mulholland Estates residence presents a rare opportunity to experience luxury living in one of Los Angeles' most coveted gated communities.

For additional information or to schedule a private showing, please contact Jimmy Heckenberg of Rodeo Realty.