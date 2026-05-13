(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Oracle Commodity Holding Corp. Announces Early Warning Disclosure May 13, 2026 7:28 PM EDT | Source: Oracle Commodity Holding Corp. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 13, 2026) - Oracle Commodity Holding Corp. (TSXV: ORCL) (OTCQB: ORLCF) (" Oracle " or the " Company ") announces that John Lee, a director of the Company, acquired 3,280,000 Units at $0.05 per unit (the " Units ") with respect to the private placement which closed on April 6, 2026 for consideration of $164,000 (the " Private Placement "). Immediately before the Private Placement, Mr. Lee directly or indirectly held an aggregate of 9,837,640 Common Shares, 7,890,000 common share purchase warrants and 4,570,000 options representing approximately 8.16% of all issued and outstanding common shares of the Company on an undiluted basis and approximately 16.77% on a partially diluted basis. Following the Private Placement, Mr. Lee beneficially owns, directly or indirectly 13,117,640 common shares, 11,170,000 common share purchase warrants and 4,570,000 options, representing approximately 10.89% of all issued and outstanding common shares of the Company on an undiluted basis and approximately 21.18% of the total issued and outstanding common shares on a partially diluted basis, assuming the exercise of all warrants and options held by Mr. Lee. The Units were acquired by Mr. Lee for investment purposes. Mr. Lee may, from time to time, increase or decrease his holdings in the Company depending on market conditions and other relevant factors. About Oracle Commodity Holding Corp. Oracle Commodity Holding Corp. is a mining royalty company holding royalties on several precious metal and critical mineral mining projects. Further information on Oracle Commodity can be found at .

ORACLE COMMODITY HOLDING CORP.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD



"Jason Powell"

CEO

For more information about Oracle Commodity, please contact:

Tel: 604.569.3661

Email: ...

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Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release, including statements which may contain words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates", or similar expressions, and statements related to matters which are not historical facts, are forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking statements, which reflect management's expectations regarding Oracle's future growth, results of operations, performance, business prospects and opportunities, are based on certain factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, and should not be read as guarantees of future performance, events or results, and may not be indicative of whether such events or results will actually be achieved. A number of risks and other factors could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results discussed in the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: market conditions and investor sentiment; changes in business plans; ability to secure sufficient financing to advance the Company's investment business; and general market and economic conditions. Additional risk factors are set out in the Company's latest annual and interim management's discussion and analysis, available on SEDAR at .

Forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions by management as of the date of this news release, and there can be no assurance that actual results will be consistent with any forward-looking statements included herein. Readers are cautioned that all forward- looking statements in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements in this news release to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date of this news release, except as required by applicable securities laws.







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Source: Oracle Commodity Holding Corp.