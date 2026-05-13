MENAFN - Costa Rica News) The post Liberty Strengthens Leadership in Costa Rica: Reaching 40% Mobile Market Share appeared first on The Costa Rica News.

The telecommunications landscape in Costa Rica has reached a definitive turning point in 2026. Liberty has officially solidified its position as the market leader, capturing a commanding 40% of the mobile telephony sector, according to the latest industry reports.

Beyond its mobile success, the company is also celebrating a significant milestone in home entertainment, securing 26% of the subscription television market. These figures underscore a successful transition following the integration of Movistar and Cabletica years ago, proving that Liberty's convergent strategy is paying off.

Liberty's rise to a 40% share in the mobile market is not just about quantity; it is about the quality of the user base. The operator has successfully prioritized the postpaid (contract) segment, which offers higher stability and recurring revenue.

Infrastructure Investment: The aggressive rollout of 5G and expanded 4G LTE coverage in rural areas has been a key differentiator.

Customer Loyalty: Strategic loyalty programs and hardware subsidies have kept churn rates lower than its main competitors, ICE (Kölbi) and Claro.

Capturing 26% of the Pay-TV market is a testament to the success of Liberty's“Triple Play” offerings. By bundling high-speed fiber optic internet with their Next TV platform, the company has managed to attract households looking for an integrated digital experience.

The Next TV service, which integrates traditional cable channels with popular streaming apps, has become a favorite for Costa Rican families seeking a unified interface for their entertainment needs.

Liberty isn't stopping at traditional infrastructure. To maintain its 40% dominance, the company is preparing to launch Direct-to-Cell satellite services later this year. This technology will allow standard smartphones to connect via satellite in remote areas where traditional towers cannot reach, effectively aiming to eliminate“dead zones” across the country.

“Our goal is to ensure that every Costa Rican, whether in the heart of San José or the mountains of Talamanca, stays connected,” the company noted in its latest strategic outlook.

The post Liberty Strengthens Leadership in Costa Rica: Reaching 40% Mobile Market Share appeared first on The Costa Rica News.