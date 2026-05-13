Numero Acquires Royu To Build An Agentic System Of Work For The CFO's Office

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PALO ALTO, Calif., May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Numero AI today announced the acquisition of Royu in an undisclosed cash-and-stock transaction, bringing together two AI-first companies with a shared vision to help controllers and finance teams build leaner, more efficient operations.

The acquisition reflects the accelerating market demand for agentic platforms purpose-built for enterprise finance workflows and marks one of the fastest early-stage acquisitions in the AI-driven finance operations category. As part of the transaction, Royu co-founders Viswajith and Sathya will join Numero's leadership team. Viswajith will join as Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer, while Sathya will join as Chief Technology Officer. The broader Royu team will also join Numero as part of the acquisition.

For decades, finance organizations have relied on fragmented systems, manual processes, and people-intensive operations to manage increasingly complex workflows across close, reconciliation, audit, reporting, and order-to-cash processes. Together, Numero and Royu are building an agentic system of work for the Office of the CFO - a platform where AI workers execute core finance workflows with accuracy, auditability, and enterprise control, enabling teams to shift from manually performing work to reviewing, governing, and scaling it.

“This acquisition represents more than bringing two teams together - it brings together deep finance domain expertise, enterprise-grade engineering, and a shared conviction that the future of finance operations will be AI-native,” said Karthik Ramamoorthy, Co-Founder and CEO of Numero AI.“Finance teams today are under increasing pressure to do more with leaner organizations while maintaining accuracy, auditability, and control. Together with Royu, we are accelerating our vision of building an agentic system of work for the Office of the CFO.

“The momentum we're seeing across enterprise customers made it clear that bringing the Royu team into Numero would significantly accelerate our ability to scale deployments and deliver measurable outcomes for finance organizations. Together, we're building the next generation of accounting and finance agents designed for accuracy, efficiency, and auditability.”

“As we worked closely with the Numero team, it became clear that we shared the same long-term vision for the future of finance operations,” said Viswajith, Co-Founder of Royu and incoming Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer of Numero.“Finance teams are looking for more than productivity tools - they need intelligent systems that can operate across complex workflows with context, control, and reliability.“We're excited to combine Royu's engineering capabilities with Numero's finance domain expertise to build AI infrastructure purpose-built for the Office of the CFO.”

The acquisition is technology-driven, with Viswajith and Sathya leading the expansion of Numero's agentic platform across accounting operations, close, reconciliation, reporting, order-to-cash, SEC, technical accounting and broader finance workflows.

“Enterprise finance workflows demand systems that are scalable, reliable, and deeply integrated into existing operations,” said Sathya, Co-Founder of Royu and incoming CTO of Numero.“Having built large-scale platforms at Meta and Google, I've learned that reliability, performance, and trust are what separate good systems from mission-critical ones. Finance teams operate in that same environment. Their workflows are complex, the stakes are high, and every output needs to be easy to verify. With AI, we have a real opportunity to help finance teams move faster while keeping that trust intact.”

Numero already works with leading global enterprises and maintains active partnerships with major accounting advisory firms including Connor Group and Uniqus. With Royu joining Numero, the company plans to accelerate its roadmap for AI workers purpose-built for finance and accounting teams.

The combined team brings together deep expertise across accounting operations, revenue automation, order-to-cash, enterprise finance systems, and large-scale AI platform engineering. Together, Numero and Royu are helping finance organizations transition from manual, process-heavy operations to AI-enabled systems designed for scale, control, and strategic decision-making.

## About Numero

Numero (numero) is an AI agent platform purpose-built for the Office of the CFO. Engineered for accuracy, completeness, and auditability with humans in the loop, Numero delivers accounting agents that work alongside finance teams - accelerating workflows across contract review, accounting research, SEC filings analysis, document intelligence, and technical memo drafting. The platform integrates seamlessly with ERPs, cloud drives, and collaboration tools, enabling finance teams to unlock value from day one. Numero works with leading global companies and partners with two of the largest accounting advisory firms in the world: Connor Group and Uniqus.

## About Royu

Royu is a finance automation company founded in 2025. The core product is an AI-powered platform for accounting agents that helps finance teams automate repetitive workflows such as bookkeeping, invoice processing, reconciliation, month-end close, and financial data review. Royu's mission is to turn routine finance work into review-ready outputs that teams can trust and approve.

## Co-Founder Profiles

### Karthik (**Co-Founder and CEO, Numero**)

Karthik Ramamoorthy is a serial entrepreneur, enterprise software executive, and angel investor with deep expertise in finance and accounting systems. He co-founded RevPro, a leading revenue recognition automation platform later acquired by Zuora. Following the acquisition, Karthik led Product and M&A initiatives for the company and helped scale the revenue automation business more than 10x in revenue.

Over the past two decades, Karthik has worked closely with enterprise finance organizations to modernize revenue automation, accounting operations, and order-to-cash processes. He is also an active investor and advisor to emerging enterprise software companies.

### Viswajith (**Co-Founder, Royu | Incoming Co-Founder and CPO, Numero**)

Viswajith, Co-Founder & CPO, previously helped build and scale invoice-to-cash solutions at Growfin and brings deep expertise across order-to-cash workflows and finance operations.

### Sathya (**Co-Founder, Royu | Incoming CTO, Numero**)

Sathya, CTO, previously led web platform engineering efforts for Google Chrome and helped build React at Meta. He brings deep experience in building large-scale, reliable systems for complex platforms.

CONTACT: **### Media Contact** Name: Viswajith Vishwaa Title: Co-Founder Company: Numero Email:... Phone: +91 9884471696