Old National Introduces 'Team Old National' PGA TOUR And NCAA Golf Ambassadors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EVANSVILLE, Ind., May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Old National Bank (“Old National”) is teeing up a summer of golf with the launch of Team Old National golf ambassadors, spotlighting elite talent from both the professional and amateur ranks, including PGA TOUR standout Michael Brennan and the No. 1 ranked women's player in the World Amateur Golf Rankings, Kiara Romero.

Through Team Old National, Old National will celebrate the excitement of one of our great national pastimes, extending Old National's reach and visibility during tournaments and events across the country throughout the season. The ambassadorships build on the bank's growing presence in the sport through professional tour activations and sponsorships, including last year's partnership agreement naming Old National the official banking partner of the prestigious Hazeltine National Golf Club in Minneapolis, Minn.

Team Old National's 2026 roster is:

Michael Brennan, PGA TOUR – Brennan burst onto the scene in October of 2025 when he won the Bank of Utah Championship in his first PGA TOUR start as a professional. With that win he bypassed the Korn Ferry Tour, the PGA's development tour, and immediately earned full-time membership on the PGA TOUR. The 24-year-old currently sits at No. 49 in the World Golf Rankings, No. 63 in Presidents Cup point standings, and No. 107 in FedEx Cup points, which determines eligibility for the FedEx Cup playoffs and the Tour Championship. He finished top 25 in his first Masters appearance in 2026.

Kiara Romero, NCAA Women's Golf – The current No. 1-ranked player in the World Amateur Golf Rankings and recipient of the 2025 McCormack Medal as the leading female player, the University of Oregon standout is the first two-time, first-team all-American (2024-25) in school history. The 20-year-old's six career individual tournament wins is a school record, along with seven runner-up finishes. In her college career she has recorded 21 top-10 finishes and 27 top-20 showings in 29 career collegiate tournaments. Prior to attending Oregon, Romero won the 2023 U.S. Girls' Junior Championship.

By supporting these outstanding athletes and the sport of golf, Old National Bank champions their journeys while enhancing the bank's visibility and connection within the communities we serve. This partnership spotlights both the athletes' achievements and Old National's commitment to engaging with clients and communities.

“Golf has a unique way of bringing people together, and Team Old National lets us be a part of that excitement throughout the entire season,” said Old National Bank Chief Marketing Officer Jim Stadler.“Michael has already shown he can compete with the best on the PGA TOUR, and Kiara is setting the pace as the No. 1 player in the world amateur rankings. We're thrilled to support these players as they chase big moments this season and showcase the Old National brand alongside their journeys.”

Brennan in May will be competing in the 2nd Major of the year – the PGA Championship in Newton Square, Penn. this weekend (May 14-17). Romero will compete in the 2nd Women's Major of 2026 – the U.S. Women's Open in Los Angeles, CA. (June 4-7).

ABOUT OLD NATIONAL

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) is the holding company of Old National Bank. As the fifth largest commercial bank headquartered in the Midwest, Old National proudly serves clients primarily in the Midwest and Southeast. With approximately $73 billion of assets and $39 billion of assets under management, Old National ranks among the top 25 banking companies headquartered in the United States. Tracing our roots to 1834, Old National focuses on building long-term, highly valued partnerships with clients while also strengthening and supporting the communities we serve. In addition to providing extensive services in consumer and commercial banking, Old National offers comprehensive wealth management and capital markets services. For more information and financial data, please visit Investor Relations at oldnational. In 2025, Points of Light named Old National one of“The Civic 50” - an honor reserved for the 50 most community-minded companies in the United States.

Media Relations:

Rick Vach

(904) 535-9489

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Photos accompanying this announcement are available at



