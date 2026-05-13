AZTA SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Investors Encouraged To Contact Kirby Mcinerney LLP About Potential Securities Laws Violations

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors of its investigation on behalf of Azenta, Inc. (“Azenta” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ:AZTA) investors concerning the Company's and/or members of its senior management's possible violation of the federal securities laws or other unlawful business practices.

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What Happened?

On May 5, 2026, Azenta reported its second quarter fiscal 2026 financial results and updated its full-year outlook. Among other things, the Company disclosed that its second quarter results“fell short” of expectations, reflecting“both execution gaps and a more cautious demand environment.” Azenta further disclosed that results were impacted by“costs related to Automated Stores rework” and that the Company recorded a $149 million non-cash goodwill impairment charge during the quarter. In addition, Azenta reduced its fiscal 2026 outlook, stating that organic revenue was now expected to range from down approximately 2% to up 1%, compared to prior guidance of 3% to 5% growth. The Company also reduced its adjusted EBITDA margin outlook and announced that it was extending the timeline for its long-range plan targets from 2028 to 2029. On this news, the price of Azenta shares declined by $6.23 per share, or approximately 25%, from $24.61 per share on May 5, 2026 to close at $18.38 on May 6, 2026.

What Should I Do?

At this stage, no lawsuit has been filed. The investigation is ongoing to determine whether claims may be brought under federal securities laws.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Azenta securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at ..., or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters at no cost.

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Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs' law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm's efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP's website.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Kirby McInerney LLP

Lauren Molinaro, Esq.

212-699-1171





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