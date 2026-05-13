MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Clarity Metals Completes 2026 Drill Program at Fecteau Gold Project Assay Results Pending; Company to Provide Updates as Results Become Available

May 13, 2026 4:56 PM EDT | Source: Clarity Metals Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 13, 2026) - Clarity Metals Corp. (CSE: CMET) (OTC Pink: CLGCF) (FSE: 27G0) ("Clarity" or the "Company"), a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals projects, is pleased to announce the completion of its previously disclosed 2026 diamond drilling program at the Fecteau Gold Project ("Fecteau" or the "Property"), located in the Abitibi region of the Province of Quebec.

Drill Program Overview

As previously announced in the Company's news release dated March 10, 2026, the 2026 drill program commenced in early March and was designed to test a blend of step-out and new targets across the Property. Drilling activities were managed by Services Technominex Inc. ("Technominex"), the Company's contracted drilling and project management firm.

The program advanced across five target areas on the Fecteau Gold Property: the Fecteau East zone, the SW Target Area, the North Central Target, the Syncline Drill Area, and the Buteux-Marceau showing. Targets were selected on the basis of geological structures interpreted from existing VTEM geophysical surveys and prior drill data, including extensions of known EM conductor trends and both orogenic gold and VMS-style mineralization targets identified in prior campaigns. The Company successfully completed 17 holes, totaling 3,015m, and logging and sampling operations on the extracted core are nearing completion to send samples to the lab while the field crew is demobilizing from site.

The Fecteau Property covers approximately 5,247.47 hectares (approximately 14,000 acres) within the Abitibi Greenstone Belt and is situated proximal to Gold Fields' Windfall Lake Camp and Bonterra Resources' projects. Including the 2026 program, total historical drilling on the Property and surrounding area now exceeds 17,815 metres since the mid-1970s, and the Company has invested approximately C$1.4 million in exploration at Fecteau to date.

"With the completion of this drill program, we have advanced our understanding of the Fecteau property across all five target areas and meaningfully built on the high-grade gold mineralization confirmed in prior campaigns - including FEC-22-05 (14.91 g/t Au over 1.0m) and FEC-22-13 (5.98 g/t Au over 0.6m). We look forward to receiving assay results and sharing our findings with shareholders as they become available."

- Timothy Ko, Chief Executive Officer, Clarity Metals Corp.

Sample Handling, QA/QC, and Laboratory

Core handling, logging, and sampling are being conducted by Technominex personnel under the supervision of the Company's Qualified Person. The Company's quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC) program includes the systematic insertion of certified reference materials (standards), blanks, and field duplicates into the sample stream. The QA/QC component represents approximately 11% of total samples submitted, consistent with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") guidelines.

Core from the program has been transported to the sample preparation facility at Technominex for scanning, tagging, logging, and sampling. Initial assay samples have been dispatched to the laboratory, with additional batches to follow as logging and sampling activities progress. Assay results are pending and there can be no assurance as to the timing of their receipt. The Company will issue news releases as results are received and validated.

Next Steps

The Company's geological team is preparing the final statutory work report for submission to the Ministère des Ressources naturelles et des Forêts (MRNF). Upon receipt and review of assay results, the Company intends to integrate all new drilling data with existing geological and geophysical datasets to refine its geological model and prioritize future exploration targets.

Clarity Metals continues to evaluate the Fecteau Gold Project's multi-zone exploration potential, including both orogenic gold and VMS-style targets. Future exploration activities will be planned subject to assay results, financing, technical planning, permitting, and market conditions.

Qualified Person

Mr. David Albert, P. Geo. (OGQ #00812), geologist and Director of Professional Services at Technominex, a consultancy engaged by the Company, is a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Albert is independent of the Company for the purposes of NI 43-101.

About Clarity Metals Corp.

Clarity Metals Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and base metals projects. Clarity's exploration mandate is global and focused on countries with established legal and regulatory systems supporting mining investment. The Company's flagship asset is the Fecteau Gold Project, covering approximately 5,247.47 hectares in Québec's Abitibi Greenstone Belt, situated proximal to Gold Fields' Windfall Lake Camp (formerly Osisko Mining Inc.) and Bonterra Resources' projects. The Company is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, and is listed on the CSE under the symbol "CMET".

To learn more about Clarity Metals Corp. and its projects, please visit

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Timothy Ko"

Timothy Ko

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: (604) 562-3932

Email: ...

Website:

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding the anticipated timing and receipt of assay results; future exploration activities and programs; the potential for mineral discoveries at Fecteau; the advancement and integration of exploration data; and future work report submissions. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions, including the continued availability of drilling equipment and personnel, favourable conditions, and the maintenance of required permits.

Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties, including that historical drill results referenced herein represent past exploration outcomes and are not necessarily indicative of future results; that mineralization observed on adjacent or nearby properties does not imply, and should not be interpreted as indicating, similar mineralization on the Fecteau Property; the speculative nature of mineral exploration; fluctuations in commodity prices; permitting and regulatory risks; and the availability of capital. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove accurate. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

No mineral resources or mineral reserves have been established on the Fecteau Gold Project. Exploration results disclosed herein represent exploration information only.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.







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Source: Clarity Metals Corp.