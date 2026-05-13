MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Stardust Solar Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units

May 13, 2026 5:02 PM EDT | Source: Stardust Solar Energy Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 13, 2026) - Stardust Solar Energy Inc. (TSXV: SUN) (OTCQB: SUNXF) (FSE: 6330) (" Stardust Solar " or the " Company "), a globally expanding renewable energy company, is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of up to 40,000,000 units of the Company (the " Units ") at a price of $0.075 per Unit (the " Offering ") for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $3,000,000.

Each Unit will be comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (a " Share ") and one Share purchase warrant (a " Warrant "). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one additional share (a " Warrant Share ") at a price of $0.10 per Warrant Share for a period of 18 months from the closing date of the Offering.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering to repay the outstanding principal amount and all interest accrued thereon under the outstanding senior secured convertible debenture units of the Company, advance its utility scale energy project in Zambia, and for general working capital and corporate purposes.

The Company may pay finder's fees of up to 7% of the gross proceeds of the Offering, payable in cash. In addition, finders may receive share purchase warrants entitling them to purchase such number of Shares of the Company, which is equal to 7% of the total number of Units purchased by subscribers introduced to the Company by such finders, each exercisable for a period of 18 months from the closing date of the Offering at a price of $0.10 per Share, all in accordance with the policies of the TSX-V.

All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day following the date of issuance in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. Closing of the Offering and the issuance of the Units are subject to a number of conditions, including, without limitation, receipt of all regulatory approvals, including but not limited to the approval of the TSX-V. The Offering is not subject to a minimum amount of subscriptions.

About Stardust Solar Energy Inc.

Stardust Solar Energy Inc. is a globally expanding renewable energy company supporting the installation, development, training, and deployment of residential, commercial, and utility-scale solar solutions across international markets. The Company operates a diversified solar royalty platform generating recurring revenue through franchise installation operations, accredited training and development licenses and subscriptions, and technology-driven innovation initiatives. Through formal engagement with governments, utilities, and commercial stakeholders, the Company is scaling renewable energy capacity worldwide.

Media and Investor Contacts:

Erica Bearss, MBA, DBA (c) | VP Corporate Communications

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Stardust Solar Energy Inc.

B101-9000 Bill Fox Way, Burnaby BC V5J 5J3 - Canada

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Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " U.S. Securities Act ") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans, and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements, including statements relating to the Company's business plans and expected future growth, the closing of the Offering, and the anticipated use of proceeds of the Offering. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward-looking statements. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward‐looking statements as well as future results. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention. It assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.

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Source: Stardust Solar Energy Inc.