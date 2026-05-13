MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Ynvisible Announces Closing of First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

May 13, 2026 5:17 PM EDT | Source: Ynvisible Interactive Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 13, 2026) - Ynvisible Interactive Inc. (TSXV: YNV) (FSE: 1XNA) (the " Company " or " Ynvisible ") announces that further to its news release of April 24, 2026, the Company has closed the first tranche (" First Tranche ") of its follow-up non-brokered private placement (the " Private Placement ") of up to 15,000,000 units (" Units ").

In the First Tranche, the Company issued 3,330,000 Units at a price of $0.10 per Unit for total gross proceeds of $333,000. Each Unit consists of one common share and one transferable common share purchase warrant (a " Warrant "), whereby each Warrant is exercisable into one additional common share at a price of $0.14 per common share until May 13, 2029, being the date that is three years from the date of issuance.

Insiders of the Company participated in the First Tranche acquiring an aggregate of 1,180,000 Units for proceeds to the Company of $118,000. Ramin Heydarpour, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of the Company, purchased 500,000 Units for $50,000; Alex Langer, Director of the Company, purchased 500,000 Units for $50,000 through a corporation he controls and directs; and Kamran Kian, Director of the Company, purchased 180,000 for $18,000. Including insider participation in the Company's private placement closed on April 24, 2026, insiders have collectively subscribed for an aggregate of 2,030,000 Units for total proceeds of $203,000 across both financings.

The participation by insiders of the Company in the First Tranche constitutes a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (" MI 61-101 "). The Company relied on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements provided under sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, as neither the fair market value of the Units purchased by the insiders, nor the consideration for the Units paid by such insiders, exceeded 25% of the Company's market capitalization. The Company did not file a material change report in respect of the related party transaction at least 21 days before the closing of the First Tranche, which the Company deems reasonable in the circumstances in order to complete the First Tranche in an expeditious manner.

All securities issued and issuable pursuant to the First Tranche are subject to a hold period expiring September 14, 2026, being the date that is four months and one day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable Canadian securities legislation.

Funds raised from the Private Placement will be used for working capital and for general corporate purposes. No finder's fees were paid or are payable in respect of the First Tranche. The Private Placement was unanimously approved by the Company's Board of Directors. The Private Placement remains subject to final acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities described herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " U.S. Securities Act "), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to or for the account or benefit of a U.S. person (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About Ynvisible

Ynvisible is disrupting the low-cost and ultra-low-power display industry thanks to the latest advantages in sustainable electronics and roll-to-roll printing production. Ynvisible's printed e-paper displays are ideal for low-power and cost-sensitive applications, such as digital signage, smart monitoring labels for supply chain and logistics, visual indicators for medical and diagnostics, or retail labels and signage. Ynvisible has experience, know-how, and intellectual property in electrochromic materials, inks, and systems, and offers a mix of services, technology and products to brand owners developing smart objects and IoT products. Additional information on Ynvisible is available at .

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Ramin Heydarpour

CEO and Executive Chairman

Ynvisible Interactive Inc.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

+1 778-683-4324

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Public Relations

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Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions made by the Company in light of its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that the Company believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and may be identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "plans", "intends", "believes", "estimates", "projects", "potential", "targets", "may", "will", "could", "would" or similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements regarding the completion of additional tranches of the Private Placement, the intended use of proceeds, the receipt of final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange, and the Company's business plans and objectives.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: the inability of the Company to complete additional tranches of the Private Placement on the terms described herein or at all; the failure to obtain required regulatory approvals, including final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange; changes in market conditions; the availability of financing; general economic, market and business conditions; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company's public disclosure documents filed on SEDAR+.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date hereof, there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as actual results and future events may differ materially from those anticipated. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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Source: Ynvisible Interactive Inc.