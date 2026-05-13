Armada Mercantile Ltd. Adopts Semi-Annual Financial Reporting

MENAFN - Yolo Wire)Armada Mercantile Ltd. (the "Company") (CSE: ARM) (OTC: AAMTF), announces that it has elected to rely on Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 and move to semi-annual financial reporting (""). Coordinated Blanket Order 51-93 allows eligible venture issuers listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "") to voluntarily move from a quarterly to a semi-annual financial reporting framework. The Company's fiscal year ends on February 28, 2026. Under the SAR pilot program, the Company will be exempt from filing interim financial reports and related Management's Discussion & Analysis (MD&A) for its first and third quarters:

- Interim Period: The Company will not file an interim report for the first quarter (Q3) ending May 31, 2026; and

- Ongoing Reporting: The Company will continue to file audited annual financial statements (due within 120 days of February 28, 2026) and six-month interim financial reports (due within 60 days of August 31, 2026).

The Company confirms it meets the pilot program's eligibility criteria, which include being a venture issuer with annual revenues of less than $10 million and maintaining a clean 12-month continuous disclosure record. This news release is being filed pursuant to Coordinated Blanket Order 51 – 933 Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers.

For more information pertaining to Armada Mercantile Ltd., visit: .

"Patrick Cole"

President

Contact Telephone Number: 916-787-4278

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Expressions of future goals and similar expressions reflecting something other than historical fact are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. The actual results that the Company achieves may differ materially from any forward-looking statements due to such risks and uncertainties. The Company undertakes no obligations to revise or update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this news release. The risks and uncertainties discussed in documents filed by the Company with the British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario Securities Commissions.