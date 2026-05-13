Turbohome Debuts Interactive Prediction Game For The San Francisco Real Estate Market

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Guess the Sale Price, Climb the Leaderboard:“TurboHome Markets” turns San Francisco real estate knowledge into FIFA World Cup tickets and other prizes

OAKLAND, Calif., May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TurboHome announces the launch of TurboHome Markets, a new interactive prediction game that challenges users to forecast the final sale prices of San Francisco homes before they close. Participants can compete by accurately predicting on-market homes with prizes like tickets to upcoming FIFA World Cup matches at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara.

Designed to educate buyers by gamifying one of the world's most competitive housing markets, TurboHome Markets invites players to predict what 5 featured homes will sell for each day, featuring real listings along with AI driven market insights. Participants can climb leaderboard rankings, test their market instincts, and gain a deeper understanding of San Francisco housing trends with AI driven insights.

“The San Francisco housing market is crazier than ever with 88% of listings selling over asking last month,” said Ben Bear, CEO and co-founder of TurboHome.“TurboHome Markets gamifies something people already do informally today and gives players a smarter, more fun way to learn about pricing dynamics on real listings. It's both addictive and educational.”

TurboHome Markets arrives at a time when consumer interest in interactive finance and prediction-based games continues to grow. By combining real housing listings with friendly competition, TurboHome is creating a new way for buyers, sellers, and market watchers to engage and learn about the real estate market.

The game also introduces prospective buyers to TurboHome's modern homebuying platform which combines AI tools with a network of local agents to offer a full-service homebuying experience for a low flat fee. Since launching in late 2024, TurboHome has helped buyers in CA and TX close on $350M in homes saving $8M in commission compared to a traditional agent.

TurboHome Markets is now available in San Francisco, with additional markets to be announced. Play for free at h ttps://turbohome and via the SF Standard at.

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About TurboHome

TurboHome is the smartest way to buy a home. The platform combines AI tools with a network of expert local agents to offer a full service home buying experience for 70% less than a traditional agent. Since launching after the NAR settlement in late 2024, Turbohome customers have purchased $350M in homes, saving $8M in commissions compared to a traditional realtor in California and Texas.

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