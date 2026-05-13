Older UAE Investors Hold More Crypto Than Younger Peers, Etoro Survey Shows

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) UAE survey finds older investors holding more crypto, narrowing a familiar generational divide

Older retail investors in the UAE now report slightly greater exposure to cryptocurrencies than younger adults, according to eToro 's latest UAE Retail Investor Beat survey published in May 2026. The findings complicate long-held assumptions that digital assets and algorithmic advice are predominantly the domain of younger, tech-native investors.

eToro compared two cohorts: investors aged 18 to 34 and those aged 35 to 62. Across a range of metrics the two groups look more alike than different; both are using social media and AI to inform investment decisions at nearly identical rates. But allocations between asset classes and sector preferences still show generational patterns, offering insight into how wealth, risk tolerance and investment goals translate into portfolio choices.

Key findings in brief

The survey highlights several headline data points: older investors reported 56% exposure to crypto versus 53% for the younger group. Commodities and cash were also more prevalent in older investors' portfolios, while allocations to equities and bonds were broadly similar across the two cohorts.

On the advisory side, 39% of younger investors and 38% of older investors say they use social media for financial guidance. Trust in AI-driven recommendations was almost identical, with 76% of the younger cohort and 75% of the older cohort saying they had acted on an AI recommendation. These figures suggest that algorithmic tools and social platforms are mainstream channels across age groups in the UAE market.

Sector preferences reflect lifecycle and regional context

Where investors put capital varies in ways that align with life stage and local industry strengths. Younger UAE investors showed stronger interest in technology, healthcare and renewables, sectors linked to innovation and sustainability. Older investors remained more invested in energy, financial services and mining, industries that have established presence and track record in the region.

Both cohorts ranked financial services, real estate and energy among their top holdings, but the nuance matters: younger investors reportedly plan to expand into renewables over the near term, while older investors signalled plans to increase exposure to communications and related digital sectors.

What this means for crypto adoption and market dynamics

The findings matter for several reasons. First, the apparent convergence in digital habits across ages reduces the likelihood that crypto will remain confined to a youthful niche in the UAE. If older investors - who may hold larger capital bases and more established wealth - are increasing crypto exposure, flows into the market could be less volatile and more sustained than models that assume youth-led adoption would suggest.

Second, the prominent role of AI and social media as decision inputs highlights the need for clearer guidance and potentially stronger oversight. Regulators and platforms face a dual challenge: facilitating access to innovative advisory tools while ensuring they do not amplify misinformation or expose retail clients to unsuitable risk.

Finally, the mix of higher-risk assets alongside larger cash holdings among older investors points to a barbell-style approach that pairs speculative allocations with liquidity or conservative instruments. That pattern could temper downside risk at the portfolio level, while still supporting participation in higher-growth categories such as crypto and commodities.

Limitations and caveats

eToro 's release does not provide detailed methodological disclosure in its summary, such as sample size or weighting, which constrains how broadly the results can be generalized. The survey reflects users or respondents associated with a single platform's retail research and should be treated as an indicator rather than a definitive market census.

Moreover, reported exposure percentages do not equate to position sizing or notional amounts. A higher share of investors holding crypto does not necessarily mean larger aggregate capital invested in crypto relative to other asset classes.

Implications for stakeholders

For asset managers and product providers, the trend suggests demand for crypto and digital-first products may broaden into older demographics, creating opportunities for tailored offerings that balance innovation with capital preservation. For exchanges and fintech firms, the near-identical reliance on AI and social media across ages reinforces the importance of user education, transparent algorithmic disclosures and robust content moderation.

Regulators in the Emirates have been actively building frameworks for digital assets and fintech. The evolving investor profile documented by eToro may accelerate the urgency of regulatory clarity, including investor protection measures tied to algorithmic advice and social channel communications.

In sum, the survey paints a picture of an investor population that is both digitally engaged and diverse in allocation strategies. Age continues to shape preferences and goals, but stereotypes of a technology-exclusive youth market are becoming less accurate as older investors embrace crypto and AI-assisted decision tools.

Disclosure: The figures cited are drawn from an eToro May 2026 release summarizing its UAE Retail Investor Beat survey. The reporting above does not reflect independent validation of the survey methodology or raw data.

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