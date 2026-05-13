One In Four Americans Now Use Crypto As Everyday Utility Goes Mainstream, NCA Report Finds

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Crypto adoption in the United States is continuing to accelerate, with digital assets increasingly moving beyond speculation and becoming part of everyday financial life, according to the National Cryptocurrency Association's newly released 2026 State of Crypto Holders Report.

The study, conducted with The Harris Poll among 10,000 U.S. cryptocurrency holders, found that more than 67 million Americans now own crypto, representing roughly one in four U.S. adults. That figure marks an increase of 12 million holders compared to 2025.

Beyond the growing number of holders, the report points to a broader transformation in how Americans are actually using crypto. While investing remains a major driver, usage is rapidly expanding into payments, peer-to-peer transfers, gaming, donations, and business activity.

Speaking with Crypto Breaking, Ali Tager, VP of External Affairs at the National Cryptocurrency Association (NCA), said the industry is entering what she describes as an“everyday utility” phase.

Crypto Usage Is Expanding Beyond Investing

One of the report's standout findings is that 54% of crypto holders say digital assets have increased their financial independence.

According to Tager, this shift reflects a much deeper evolution in the relationship people have with money and financial systems.

The report found:

40% of holders now use crypto for shopping and payments 41% use it to send money to family and friends 19% have made charitable donations using crypto

Tager explained that many users are increasingly attracted to crypto because it offers:

24/7 access to assets faster transactions greater financial control alternative ways to participate in the economy

According to the NCA, crypto's evolution is no longer theoretical.

Tager shared several examples from the report showing how Americans across different states and professions are using blockchain technology in practical ways:

ranchers in Wyoming using blockchain to verify humane livestock treatment claims artists in California earning royalties directly through blockchain marketplaces investors accessing tokenized real estate opportunities families using crypto to help manage everyday expenses and medical bills

The report also revealed:

54% of holders use crypto in relation to groceries 41% connect crypto with travel-related spending 39% use it to help cover fuel costs

At the same time, she acknowledged that challenges remain, including volatility, trust concerns, and friction around onboarding new users.

Female Participation in Crypto Continues Rising

The report also highlighted a major demographic shift among newer crypto adopters.

Female participation has increased significantly compared to previous years. Among people who entered crypto between 2025 and 2026, women represented 42% of new holders, compared to 34% among earlier adopters.

According to Tager, increasing accessibility and integration with familiar financial systems are helping reduce barriers to entry.

The report found that trust tends to rise when crypto becomes connected to mainstream financial brands and platforms such as PayPal, Visa, and traditional banks.

The study also challenges several stereotypes around crypto ownership:

90% of holders earn less than $500,000 annually 23% earn less than $75,000 per year adoption is spreading across construction, manufacturing, retail, technology, and finance sectors ownership is growing across Gen Z, Gen X, Boomers, and older generations

Education Remains One of the Industry's Biggest Challenges

Despite rising adoption, education remains one of crypto's largest barriers.

According to the report, many Americans still avoid crypto because they simply do not understand how it works or how to use it safely.

Tager said this is one of the core reasons the NCA was created.

The organization currently offers:

free crypto education courses interactive beginner lessons wallet simulators educational podcasts focused on simplifying crypto concepts

Even among existing users, demand for education remains high. Roughly one-third of current crypto holders said they still want more learning resources and practical guidance.

Looking ahead over the next several years, the report suggests mainstream adoption will likely be driven by a combination of:

payments stablecoins clearer regulation institutional integration broader merchant adoption

According to the study:

84% of holders expect crypto payments to become common within five years 42% believe traditional finance integration would increase trust 39% say clearer regulation would strengthen confidence in crypto

Tager believes all of these factors are likely to work together rather than independently.

The report also found that many large retailers in the United States are already accepting crypto payments at checkout.

At the same time, Tager warned that public perception remains heavily influenced by misinformation and sensationalized narratives online.

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The National Cryptocurrency Association said it plans to continue expanding educational initiatives and partnerships designed to help Americans better understand how crypto works and how it can be used responsibly in everyday life.

Crypto assets are volatile and capital is at risk. This article may contain affiliate links.