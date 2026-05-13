National Vision Holdings, Inc. Shareholders Are Encouraged To Reach Out To Johnson Fistel For More Information About Potentially Recovering Their Losses

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating whether National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYE) or certain of its executive officers violated federal securities laws. The investigation focuses on investors' losses and whether they may be recovered under federal securities laws.

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Background of the Investigation

On May 13, 2026, National Vision reported its first quarter 2026 financial results and discussed issues affecting the Company's customer traffic and digital platform transition. Among other things, National Vision disclosed that comparable store sales growth was partially offset by lower self-pay customer traffic. During the Company's earnings call, National Vision further discussed its recent replatforming of the America's Best website, stating that“a re-platforming of this scale resets parts of the digital storefront, and traffic was disrupted as search and social optimization resets.”

The Company also disclosed issues affecting its online exam-booking funnel. In discussing the replatforming, National Vision stated that when certain exams were booked,“the signal is not going back to Google to inform them that the exam has been booked,” resulting in inefficiencies related to audience identification and search optimization.

Following the Company's May 13, 2026 disclosures, National Vision's stock price declined approximately 20%.

In light of this disclosure, Johnson Fistel is investigating whether National Vision Holdings, Inc. complied with state and federal laws, including the federal securities laws. If you suffered losses, or are a long-term holder of National Vision stock, contact Johnson Fistel.

About Johnson Fistel, PLLP

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, Idaho, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder class actions and derivative lawsuits. Johnson Fistel has been selected as one of the Top 10 Plaintiff Law Firms by ISS Securities Class Action Services. In 2024, Johnson Fistel recovered approximately $90,725,000 for aggrieved investors.

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Contact:

Johnson Fistel, PLLP

501 W. Broadway, Suite 800

San Diego, CA 92101

James Baker, Investor Relations – or – Frank J. Johnson, Esq.

(619) 814-4471

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