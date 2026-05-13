Future Mineral Provides Update On $4.5M Financing

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --(“” or the“”) (TSX: FMR) is pleased to provide an update on its previously announced non-brokered private placement financing of up to 15 million common shares at a price of $0.30 per share for gross proceeds of up to $4.5m (the“”). The Company previously completed two tranches of the Offering on March 13, 2026, and March 18, 2026, respectively, pursuant to which the Company issued 833,333 of its common shares (“”) for gross proceeds of approximately $250,000 (the“”). For more information about the Offering and Tranches, please see the Company's press releases dated January 7, 2026, February 2, 2026, March 13, 2026, and March 18, 2026, each of which is available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at .

The Company's new management (see the Company's press release dated May 1, 2026) is working towards completing the remaining $4,250,000 portion of the Offering (the“ Remaining Offering”), which was not completed by May 7, 2026, the deadline specified in the Toronto Stock Exchange's (“ TSX”) conditional approval letter respecting the Offering.

The Remaining Offering is characterized by the TSX as a new offering; however, it continues to consist of a best efforts non-brokered private placement financing of up to 14,166,666 Common Shares at a price of $0.30 per Common Share for gross proceeds of up to $4,250,000.

Closing of the Remaining Offering is expected to occur in early June 2026. No insiders (as such term is defined in the Securities Act (Ontario)) are expected to participate in the Remaining Offering, and all securities issued in connection therewith will be subject to a statutory hold period of four-months and one day. Completion of the Remaining Offering is subject to a number of conditions, including all approvals from the TSX. Finder's fees may be paid to eligible finders in accordance with the policies of the TSX consisting of a cash commission equal to up to 7% of the gross proceeds raised under the Remaining Offering. The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Remaining Offering to satisfy all or a portion of the purchase price payable in connection with a proposed transaction to acquire the remaining 52% of a nickel, zinc, and lead project in Poland that is not already owned by the issuer (the“ Transaction”), provided all applicable closing conditions have been satisfied or otherwise duly waived, as well as to fund exploration expenditures and other expenses related to its properties. For certainty, closing of the Remaining Offering is not conditional on completion of the Transaction. For more information about the Transaction, please see the Company's press release dated February 2, 2026, a copy of which is also available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at .

About Future Mineral

Future Mineral is a venture capital company focused on acquiring and advancing brownfield, development-stage and early production-stage mining projects in the Americas and Europe.

Future Mineral Resources Inc.

On behalf of the Board

“Indivar Pathak”

Chief Executive Officer and President

For more information:

On behalf of the Board

“Indivar Pathak”, Chief Executive Officer and President

...

(416) 861-2267

Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, the proposed use of proceeds, the anticipated closing date, and the size of the Remaining Offering. Forward looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including risks inherent in the mining industry and risks described in the public disclosure of the Company which is available under the profile of the Company on SEDAR+ at. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

THE TSX HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.