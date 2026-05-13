RCB Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Who Won Yesterday's Match? Results, Highlights, And Key Performances

On Wednesday night in Raipur, it was all about one man: Virat Kohli. After a couple of quiet games, fans were eagerly waiting for a big score from King Kohli, and he delivered in his signature style. He smashed an unbeaten century against the Kolkata Knight Riders, guiding the Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a fantastic victory.

In the 57th match of IPL 2026, RCB defeated KKR by 6 wickets, causing a major shake-up in the points table. With this win, Bengaluru has jumped to the top spot with 16 points. At the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur, Virat Kohli's batting was so dominant that the KKR bowlers were left with no answers.

Also Read: RCB vs KKR, IPL 2026: 5 Records Shattered by Virat Kohli With His 105-Run Knock in Raipur

RCB vs KKR: Who Won Yesterday's IPL Match?

In the 57th IPL 2026 match played on May 13, 2026, Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 6 wickets. KKR batted first and put up a strong total of 192/4 in their 20 overs. But thanks to Virat Kohli's century, RCB chased down the target in just 19.1 overs.

Match Scorecard



KKR: 192/4 (20 overs) RCB: 194/4 (19.1 overs)

Result: RCB won by 6 wickets

Virat Kohli Plays a Captain's Innings

Chasing a big target, RCB started aggressively. Jacob Bethell got out early, but then Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal completely changed the game. Kohli scored a blistering 105 not out from just 60 balls, an innings that included 11 fours and 3 massive sixes. What stood out was his calm approach under pressure, staying till the very end to finish the match. This was Virat Kohli's 9th century in his IPL career. He reached his hundred in only 58 balls, proving once again why he's considered a big-match player.

Devdutt Padikkal's Crucial Support

Padikkal played a key role, building a vital 92-run partnership with Kohli for the second wicket. He scored a quick 39 off 27 balls, putting RCB in a commanding position. Although Kartik Tyagi dismissed him to give KKR a glimmer of hope, the match had already tilted heavily in RCB's favour by then.

Also Read: Dropped catches of Kohli, Padikkal cost us the match: Ajinkya Rahane

Angkrish Raghuvanshi Shines for KKR

Earlier, after winning the toss and choosing to bat, KKR's young batsman Angkrish Raghuvanshi played a superb knock. He scored 71 runs, helping his team post a competitive total of 192/4 in 20 overs. However, their bowling attack just couldn't contain the RCB batsmen.

Who Bowled Well?

For KKR, Kartik Tyagi was the most successful bowler, picking up 3 wickets, while Sunil Narine got one. But KKR's fielding really let them down. They dropped crucial catches of both Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal, a mistake that ultimately cost them the match.

Virat Kohli Sets a New Record

During this match, Virat Kohli achieved another historic milestone. He became the fastest batsman to score 14,000 runs in T20 cricket.

Fastest to 14,000 T20 Runs (by innings)



409 innings – Virat Kohli

423 innings – Chris Gayle 431 innings – David Warner

Besides this, Virat also strengthened his record for scoring 400+ runs in the most IPL seasons.

Who Was the Player of the Match?

RCB's star batsman, Virat Kohli, was named the "Player of the Match" for his magnificent unbeaten 105. His innings wasn't just a century; it was a crucial win that has put RCB in a strong position in the race for the playoffs.

RCB Climbs to Number 1 on the Points Table

After this victory, RCB now has 16 points and has moved to the top of the points table due to a better net run rate. Gujarat Titans also have 16 points, but RCB is ahead. The IPL 2026 playoff race has just become even more exciting.