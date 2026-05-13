Epsilon Announces First Quarter 2026 Results
|Epsilon - Q1 2026
|Q1 2026
|Q4 2025
|Q1 2025
|QoQ%
|YoY%
|NRI Production
|Gas
|MMcf
|2,482
|2,373
|2,740
|5%
|-9%
|Oil
|MBbl
|136
|94
|46
|45%
|199%
|NGL
|MBbl
|42
|43
|16
|-2%
|168%
|Total
|MMcfe
|3,554
|3,196
|3,108
|11%
|14%
|Daily Total
|MMcfe/d
|39.5
|34.7
|34.5
|Daily Oil
|Bbl/d
|1,515
|1,021
|506
|Revenues
|$M
|Gas
|13,403
|6,839
|10,614
|96%
|26%
|Oil
|9,462
|5,299
|3,270
|79%
|189%
|NGL
|1,073
|1,180
|387
|-9%
|177%
|Midstream1
|1,658
|1,501
|1,892
|10%
|-12%
|Total
|25,596
|14,818
|16,163
|73%
|58%
|Realized Prices2
|Gas
|$/Mcf
|5.40
|2.88
|3.87
|87%
|39%
|Oil
|$/Bbl
|69.39
|56.44
|71.76
|23%
|-3%
|NGL
|$/Bbl
|25.32
|27.17
|24.52
|-7%
|3%
|Adj. EBITDA
|$M
|13,395
|7,553
|10,609
|77%
|26%
|Cash + STI3
|$M
|8,466
|9,513
|7,363
|-11%
|15%
|Capex4
|$M
|4,885
|1,641
|8,035
|198%
|-39%
|Total Debt
|$M
|45,500
|50,500
|0
|-10%
|Dividend
|$M
|1,884
|1,868
|1,376
|1%
|37%
|Adj Net Income5
|$M
|801
|11,103
|4,023
|-93%
|-80%
|p/share6
|$
|0.03
|0.43
|0.18
|-94%
|-85%
|Excl. Q126 Hedge Loss
|$M
|8,683
|11,103
|4,023
|-22%
|116%
|p/share6
|$
|0.29
|0.43
|0.18
|-34%
|58%
|1) Net of elimination entry for fees paid by Epsilon
|2) Excludes impact of hedge realizations
|3) Includes restricted cash balance
|4) Excludes acquisitions
|5) Excludes one-time / non-recurring expenses for transaction costs, impairments, and loss on asset sale
|6) Calculated on weighted average shares outstanding for the period
Jason Stabell, Epsilon's Chief Executive Officer, commented,“So far in 2026, we are executing on the initial stages of our development program outlined in the 2025 year-end release and are expecting to bring meaningful production online starting in the second quarter. In the Permian, three gross 3-mile Barnett wells are expected to come online this year, with the first in the second quarter. In the Powder River Basin, two gross Niobrara DUCs are scheduled for completion and are expected to be online early in the third quarter. We have also begun facilities work on the three gross Parkman wells scheduled for development this summer. We are currently working to secure a rig and expect first production in the fourth quarter.
We have also made recent efforts to monetize non-core assets in the portfolio with the sale of a Marcellus override package and the pending sale of the office building we acquired in the Peak transaction. Together, these are expected to raise $6.7 million in the second quarter, without a material impact on results going forward.
Strong natural gas pricing in the Marcellus in the first few months of the year and a full quarter of contribution from the acquired PRB production drove quarter-over-quarter gains in revenue and cash flow. Importantly, a significant portion of our expected new volumes this year are oil-weighted and will come online into what is currently a strong oil price environment in the second half of the year. The planned development which is underway and attractive oil pricing should allow the Company to deliver strong operational and financial performance as the year progresses."
Quarter Details:
Epsilon's capital expenditures were $4.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2026.
The Company participated in the drilling of 1 gross (0.25 net) well in Texas, the ninth well in the project and the first 3-mile Barnett well. Completion operations on that well are currently underway.
The Company also began constructing facilities in preparation for Parkman drilling activity this summer, where the plan is to a drill a three well Parkman pad in Campbell County, Wyoming, with production expected online in the fourth quarter.
The Company also repaired and cased the 2 gross (0.7 net) Niobrara DUCs acquired in the Peak acquisition. The completion of those wells is scheduled for June, with production expected online early in the third quarter.
The Auburn Gas Gathering System (Epsilon is a 35% owner) gathered and delivered 9.6 Bcf gross of natural gas volumes during the quarter, or 107 MMcf/d. As of January 2026, the gathering and compression rates increased contractually to $0.50 $ / MMBTU and $0.11 $ / MMBTU, respectively.
Unit operating costs were up meaningfully quarter over quarter, driven by a full quarter contribution from the PRB production ($4.4 million in total operating cost for the quarter, which is higher cost per unit than the other assets / basins, driven by a higher fixed component; unit operating costs will decline there as new development volumes are added in the basin), workover activity in the Marcellus ($0.2 million), and a one-time Ad Valorem tax expense in the Permian ($0.7 million, which will not impact the remainder of the year).
The quarter also included $0.5 million of G&A cost associated with former Peak employees who are on transition services contracts. The full year cost will be approximately $1.5 million. These costs will not be carried into 2027 and are thus not part of run-rate G&A.
Net income for the quarter was impacted materially by the unrealized loss on the hedge book of $7.9 million. The unrealized loss was driven by the sharp increase in crude prices during the quarter. Adjusting for the impact of the unrealized loss, net income per share for the quarter was $0.29. The positive revenue impact of higher oil prices will materialize primarily in subsequent quarters. Approximately 60% of the Company's currently online oil production is hedged in the mid $60s for WTI for the remainder of the year. All incremental development volumes brought on will have full exposure to prevailing oil prices.
In March, the Company made a $5 million repayment on the outstanding balance on the credit facility.
Q2 2026 Update
The Company participated in the drilling of 5 gross (0.4 net) wells in the Marcellus during April. The completion of those wells is expected over the next 30 days, with production online in the fourth quarter. Four of these wells will be gathered by the Auburn system.
On May 4, 2026, the Company closed the sale of certain overriding royalty interests (ORRIs) in Susquehanna Co, Pennsylvania to an undisclosed private buyer for $3.9 million. The assets covered 940 gross acres and 90 producing Marcellus wells with an average net revenue interest of 0.25% per well. The effective date of the transaction was April 1, 2026, and the consideration represented approximately 6X expected cash flow from the assets over the next twelve months. The assets represented approximately 1.5% of the Company's trailing twelve months upstream revenue and 2% of the Company's year-end 2025 Proved Developed Producing (PDP) reserves.
The Company is expected to close the sale of its Durango, Colorado office building (acquired last year in the Peak acquisition) in June, for gross proceeds of $3 million.
In April, the Company made an additional $5 million repayment on the outstanding balance on the credit facility. The current balance is $40.5 million (down from $50.5 million at year-end 2025).
Current Hedge Book:
|Date
|Natural Gas
|Crude Oil
|Swaps
|Costless Collars
|Swaps
|Costless Collars
| Volume
(MMcf)
| Price
($/MMBtu)
| Volume
(MMcf)
| Bought
Put
($/MMBtu)
| Sold
Call
($/MMBtu)
| Volume
(MBbl)
| Price
($/Bbl)
| Volume
(MBbl)
| Bought
Put
($/Bbl)
| Sold
Call
($/Bbl)
|2Q 2026
|302
|3.88
|387
|3.34
|4.94
|79
|62.83
|3
|59.78
|70.01
|3Q 2026
|451
|3.93
|551
|3.35
|4.95
|80
|65.16
|0
|60.00
|70.10
|4Q 2026
|178
|3.87
|783
|3.35
|5.10
|39
|62.71
|28
|59.00
|69.00
|FY 2026
|931
|$ 3.91
|1,722
|$ 3.35
|$ 5.01
|198
|$ 63.75
|32
|$ 59.10
|$ 69.12
|1Q 2027
|87
|4.12
|818
|3.41
|5.23
|27
|61.45
|34
|59.23
|69.47
|2Q 2027
|91
|3.49
|793
|3.21
|4.81
|36
|64.05
|22
|55.94
|66.02
|3Q 2027
|90
|3.58
|773
|3.11
|4.31
|28
|66.36
|26
|57.32
|67.60
|4Q 2027
|44
|3.95
|352
|3.15
|4.26
|14
|62.32
|36
|57.30
|67.55
|FY 2027
|312
|$ 3.76
|2,736
|$ 3.23
|$ 4.72
|106
|$ 63.76
|118
|$ 57.60
|$ 67.82
|1Q 2028
|28
|4.46
|28
|3.65
|4.70
|8
|62.97
|8
|57.58
|67.96
Earnings Call:
The Company will host a conference call to discuss its results on Thursday, May 14, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time).
Interested parties in the United States and Canada may participate toll-free by dialing (833) 816-1385. International parties may participate by dialing (412) 317-0478. Participants should ask to be joined to the“Epsilon Energy First Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call.”
A webcast can be viewed at: . A webcast replay will be available on the Company's website ( ) following the call.
About Epsilon
Epsilon Energy Ltd. is a North American onshore natural gas and oil production and gathering company with assets across the Appalachian, Powder River, Permian, and Western Canadian Sedimentary basins.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward looking statements. The use of any of the words“anticipate”,“continue”,“estimate”,“expect”, 'may”,“will”,“project”,“should”, 'believe”, and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and the forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon.
Contact Information:
281-670-0002
Jason Stabell
Chief Executive Officer
...
Andrew Williamson
Chief Financial Officer
...
| EPSILON ENERGY LTD.
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations
(All amounts stated in US$)
|Three months ended March 31,
|2026
|2025
|Revenues from contracts with customers:
|Gas, oil, NGL, and condensate revenue
|$
|23,938,010
|$
|14,270,790
|Gas gathering and compression revenue
|1,657,777
|1,892,350
|Total revenue
|25,595,787
|16,163,140
|Operating costs and expenses:
|Lease operating expenses
|7,195,313
|2,755,898
|Gathering system operating expenses
|594,446
|552,651
|Depletion, depreciation, amortization, and accretion
|3,002,339
|3,475,857
|Impairment expense
|-
|6,669
|Transaction costs
|71,420
|-
|General and administrative expenses:
|Stock based compensation expense
|547,527
|385,838
|Other general and administrative expenses
|3,378,142
|1,818,418
|Total operating costs and expenses
|14,789,187
|8,995,331
|Operating income
|10,806,600
|7,167,809
|Other income (expense):
|Interest income
|45,543
|15,299
|Interest expense
|(941,581)
|(12,211)
|Loss on derivative contracts, net
|(8,929,829)
|(1,462,170)
|Other income (expense), net
|16,428
|(22,499)
|Other expense, net
|(9,809,439)
|(1,481,581)
|Net income before income tax expense
|997,161
|5,686,228
|Income tax expense
|267,736
|1,670,194
|NET INCOME
|$
|729,425
|$
|4,016,034
|Currency translation adjustments
|(2,319)
|(50,116)
|NET COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|$
|727,106
|$
|3,965,918
|Net income per share, basic
|$
|0.02
|$
|0.18
|Net income per share, diluted
|$
|0.02
|$
|0.18
|Weighted average number of shares outstanding, basic
|30,239,980
|22,008,766
|Weighted average number of shares outstanding, diluted
|30,262,466
|22,109,819
| EPSILON ENERGY LTD.
Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets
(All amounts stated in US$)
|March 31,
|December 31,
|2026
|2025
|ASSETS
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|7,912,858
|$
|8,959,954
|Accounts receivable
|16,794,429
|16,132,501
|Short term investments
|-
|-
|Fair value of derivatives
|426,255
|2,694,340
|Prepaid income taxes
|2,959,475
|2,949,311
|Other current assets
|1,688,563
|1,847,672
|Total current assets
|29,781,580
|32,583,778
|Non-current assets
|Property and equipment:
|Oil and gas properties, successful efforts method
|Proved properties
|237,783,115
|233,334,212
|Unproved properties
|79,690,561
|79,307,169
|Accumulated depletion, depreciation, amortization and impairment
|(134,196,469)
|(131,636,141)
|Total oil and gas properties, net
|183,277,207
|181,005,240
|Gathering system
|43,593,370
|43,540,389
|Accumulated depletion, depreciation, amortization and impairment
|(37,680,704)
|(37,472,139)
|Total gathering system, net
|5,912,666
|6,068,250
|Land
|1,231,965
|1,231,965
|Buildings and other property and equipment, net
|4,077,163
|4,132,732
|Total property and equipment, net
|194,499,001
|192,438,187
|Other assets:
|Operating lease right-of-use assets, long term
|429,923
|488,949
|Restricted cash
|553,000
|553,000
|Fair value of derivatives, long term
|185,056
|1,154,936
|Deferred financing costs
|724,263
|774,347
|Prepaid drilling costs
|246,220
|246,220
|Total non-current assets
|196,637,463
|195,655,639
|Total assets
|$
|226,419,043
|$
|228,239,417
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable trade
|$
|8,159,934
|$
|11,148,050
|Gathering fees payable
|1,047,841
|1,076,143
|Royalties payable
|10,071,572
|8,702,526
|Income taxes payable
|-
|-
|Accrued capital expenditures
|577,154
|24,888
|Accrued compensation
|739,649
|1,056,304
|Other accrued liabilities
|2,927,196
|2,682,090
|Fair value of derivatives
|3,833,399
|-
|Operating lease liabilities
|271,790
|271,494
|Total current liabilities
|27,628,535
|24,961,495
|Non-current liabilities
|Credit facility payable
|45,500,000
|50,500,000
|Ad valorem taxes, long term
|7,411,971
|7,411,971
|Asset retirement obligations
|7,553,458
|7,437,960
|Fair value of derivatives, long term
|810,629
|-
|Deferred income taxes
|13,120,790
|12,855,585
|Operating lease liabilities, long term
|271,046
|340,052
|Total non-current liabilities
|74,667,894
|78,545,568
|Total liabilities
|102,296,429
|103,507,063
|Commitments and contingencies (Note 10)
|Shareholders' equity
|Preferred shares, no par value, unlimited shares authorized, none issued or outstanding
|-
|-
|Common shares, no par value, unlimited shares authorized and 30,239,980 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025
|154,274,125
|154,274,125
|Treasury shares, at cost, 0 shares at March 31, 2026 and 0 shares at December 31, 2025
|-
|-
|Additional paid-in capital
|14,411,351
|13,863,824
|Accumulated deficit
|(54,457,110)
|(53,302,162)
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|9,894,248
|9,896,567
|Total shareholders' equity
|124,122,614
|124,732,354
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|226,419,043
|$
|228,239,417
| EPSILON ENERGY LTD.
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(All amounts stated in US$)
|Three months ended March 31,
|2026
|2025
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net income
|$
|729,425
|$
|4,016,034
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depletion, depreciation, amortization, and accretion
|3,002,339
|3,475,857
|Impairment expense
|-
|6,669
|Amortization on deferred financing costs
|50,084
|-
|Loss on derivative contracts
|8,929,829
|1,462,170
|Settlement paid on derivative contracts
|(1,047,836)
|(415,043)
|Settlement of asset retirement obligation
|-
|(1,600)
|Stock-based compensation expense
|547,527
|385,838
|Deferred income tax expense (benefit)
|265,205
|(321,452)
|Changes in assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|(661,928)
|(2,159,795)
|Prepaid income taxes
|(10,164)
|978,542
|Other assets and liabilities
|112,036
|141,640
|Accounts payable, royalties payable, gathering fees payable, and other accrued liabilities
|(1,813,998)
|91,390
|Income taxes payable
|-
|922,326
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|10,102,519
|8,582,576
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Additions to unproved oil and gas properties
|(383,391)
|(5,060,901)
|Additions to proved oil and gas properties
|(3,830,774)
|(2,578,866)
|Additions to gathering system properties
|(50,583)
|(104,275)
|Deductions to land, buildings and property and equipment
|1,825
|-
|Prepaid drilling costs
|-
|960,136
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(4,262,923)
|(6,783,906)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Payment on credit facility
|(5,000,000)
|-
|Dividends paid
|(1,884,373)
|(1,375,612)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(6,884,373)
|(1,375,612)
|Effect of currency rates on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
|(2,319)
|(50,116)
|Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
|(1,047,096)
|372,942
|Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period
|9,512,954
|6,989,793
|Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period
|$
|8,465,858
|$
|7,362,735
|Supplemental cash flow disclosures:
|Income tax paid - federal
|$
|-
|$
|80,000
|Income tax paid - state (PA)
|$
|10,933
|$
|5,138
|Income tax paid - state (other)
|$
|-
|$
|25
|Interest paid
|$
|42,347
|$
|657
|Non-cash investing activities:
|Change in proved properties accrued in accounts payable
|$
|618,129
|$
|341,974
|Change in gathering system accrued in accounts payable
|$
|2,398
|$
|(44,228)
|Asset retirement obligation asset additions and adjustments
|$
|-
|$
|18,235
| Three months ended March 31,
|2026
|2025
|Net income
|$
|729,425
|$
|4,016,034
|Add Back:
|Interest expense (income), net
|896,038
|(3,088)
|Income tax (benefit) expense
|267,736
|1,670,194
|Depreciation, depletion, amortization, and accretion
|3,002,339
|3,475,857
|Impairment expense
|-
|6,669
|Stock based compensation expense
|547,527
|385,838
|Transaction costs
|71,420
|-
|Loss on derivative contracts net of cash received or paid on settlement
|7,881,993
|1,047,127
|Foreign currency translation loss
|(1,875)
|10,289
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|13,394,603
|$
|10,608,920
Epsilon defines Adjusted EBITDA as earnings before (1) net interest expense, (2) taxes, (3) depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion expense, (4) impairments of natural gas and oil properties, (5) non-cash stock compensation expense, (6) transaction costs, (7) gain or loss on derivative contracts net of cash received or paid on settlement, (8) gain or loss on foreign currency translation. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance as determined under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for net income or cash flow measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP or as a measure of profitability or liquidity.
Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. Epsilon has included Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental disclosure because its management believes that EBITDA provides useful information regarding its ability to service debt and to fund capital expenditures. It further provides investors with a helpful measure for comparing operating performance on a "normalized" or recurring basis with the performance of other companies, without giving effect to certain non-cash expenses and other items. This provides management, investors and analysts with comparative information for evaluating the Company in relation to other natural gas and oil companies providing corresponding non-U.S. GAAP financial measures or that have different financing and capital structures or tax rates. These non-U.S. GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, measures for financial performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
|$M
|Q125
|Q425
|Q126
|GAAP Net Income (Loss)
|4,016
|(12,439)
|729
|One-time adjustments
|Transaction Costs
|2,073
|71
|Impairment - NM
|700
|Impairment - Canada
|7
|559
|Loss - Oklahoma Sale
|19,257
|Adj. Net Income
|4,023
|10,150
|801
|WA Shares O/S
|22,110
|25,966
|30,262
|P/Share
|$
|0.18
|$
|0.39
|$
|0.03
Epsilon defines Adjusted Net Income as reported U.S. GAAP Net Income adding back expenses related to (1) transaction expenses related to the Peak companies' acquisition, (2) impairments of natural gas and oil properties, and (3) gain or loss on sale of assets. Adjusted Net Income is not a measure of financial performance as determined under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for net income or cash flow measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP or as a measure of profitability or liquidity.
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