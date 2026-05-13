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Bird Announces Voting Results For The Election Of Directors


2026-05-13 05:31:19
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bird Construction Inc. (TSX: BDT) is pleased to announce the voting results for the election of Directors to its Board at the annual general meeting of shareholders held on May 13, 2026.

Each of the nominees listed in the Management Information Circular dated March 24, 2026 was elected as a Director of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until his or her successor is duly elected or appointed. The results are as follows:

Nominee Votes in Favour % Votes Withheld %
Evelyn Angelle 98.21%
1.79%
J. Richard Bird 97.18%
2.82%
Steven L. Edwards 98.29%
1.71%
J. Kim Fennell 97.89%
2.11%
Jennifer F. Koury 94.73%
5.27%
Terrance L. McKibbon 99.79%
0.21%
Gary Merasty 99.28%
0.72%
Luc J. Messier 93.44%
6.56%
Paul R. Raboud 96.90%
3.10%
Sophia Saeed 97.91%
2.09%


The final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders have been posted on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at

More information on Bird's Board of Directors can be found here.

The Toronto Stock Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, contact:

Rachel Pattimore
Vice President, Investor Relations
(403) 520-2621
...

About Bird Construction

Bird (TSX: BDT) is a leading Canadian construction and maintenance company operating from coast-to-coast- to-coast. Servicing all of Canada's major markets through a collaborative, safety-first approach, Bird provides a comprehensive range of construction services, self-perform capabilities, and innovative solutions to the industrial, buildings, and infrastructure markets. For over 105 years, Bird has been a people-focused company with an unwavering commitment to safety and a high level of service that provides long-term value for all stakeholders.


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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