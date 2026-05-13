Bird Announces Voting Results For The Election Of Directors
|Nominee
|Votes in Favour %
|Votes Withheld %
|Evelyn Angelle
|98.21%
|
|1.79%
|
|J. Richard Bird
|97.18%
|
|2.82%
|
|Steven L. Edwards
|98.29%
|
|1.71%
|
|J. Kim Fennell
|97.89%
|
|2.11%
|
|Jennifer F. Koury
|94.73%
|
|5.27%
|
|Terrance L. McKibbon
|99.79%
|
|0.21%
|
|Gary Merasty
|99.28%
|
|0.72%
|
|Luc J. Messier
|93.44%
|
|6.56%
|
|Paul R. Raboud
|96.90%
|
|3.10%
|
|Sophia Saeed
|97.91%
|
|2.09%
|
The final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders have been posted on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at
More information on Bird's Board of Directors can be found here.
The Toronto Stock Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
For further information, contact:
Rachel Pattimore
Vice President, Investor Relations
(403) 520-2621
...
About Bird Construction
Bird (TSX: BDT) is a leading Canadian construction and maintenance company operating from coast-to-coast- to-coast. Servicing all of Canada's major markets through a collaborative, safety-first approach, Bird provides a comprehensive range of construction services, self-perform capabilities, and innovative solutions to the industrial, buildings, and infrastructure markets. For over 105 years, Bird has been a people-focused company with an unwavering commitment to safety and a high level of service that provides long-term value for all stakeholders.
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