Emerita Announces That The IBW Project Has Commenced The Public Consultation Phase For The Exploitation Permit Application

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emerita Resources Corp. (TSX-V: EMO; OTCQX: EMOTF; FSE: LLJA) (the“Company” or“Emerita”) is pleased to announce that on May 13, 2026, the Company was notified that the Unified Environmental Authorization or Autorización Ambiental Unificada (“AAU”) for the Iberian Belt West Project (“IBW” or the“Project”) Exploitation Permit Application has advanced to the public consultation stage.

The public consultations represent a key milestone of the approval process for the Exploitation Permit and signifies that the Company's environmental restoration and mining plans have undergone a successful review by the Andalucian Environment Department in Huelva Province (the“Authorities”). The AAU has been published in the Boletín Oficial de la Junta de Andalucía (“BOJA”) which is the official gazette for the Andalusian regional government.

During the public consultation phase, a 30 business day public comment period will commence, providing members of the public with an opportunity to submit comments and feedback. This process will enable the Authorities to assess the strength and consistency of the IBW Project's social license. In addition to this process, the Authorities will request input from other government agencies within Huelva Province. This key stage of the permitting process will be managed entirely by the Authorities.

According to Joaquin Merino, P.Geo., President and CEO of Emerita,“We are very grateful to the Andalusian Regional Government's Project Acceleration Unit and the Mining Delegation of the Province of Huelva for their support throughout the process. This is a key milestone in the permitting process for the IBW Project. The IBW Project, once permitted, has the potential to provide wide ranging economic and social benefits to the people of Huelva Province and for the Region of Andalucia as a whole. The public consultation stage is an opportunity to receive critical feedback and expressions of support from impacted stakeholders on the Project in an open and transparent manner. We look forward to cooperating with the Authorities during the public consultations to complete the process.”

The Company also announces that Damian Lopez has resigned as Corporate Secretary of Emerita, effective immediately. Emerita expresses its appreciation for Mr. Lopez's commitment and contributions to the Company.

About Emerita Resources Corp.

Emerita is a natural resource company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Europe, with a primary focus on exploring in Spain. The Company's corporate office and technical team are based in Sevilla, Spain with its registered office in Toronto, Canada

For further information, contact:

Ian Parkinson

+1 647 910-2500 (Toronto)

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Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Information

This press release contains“forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements regarding the prospectivity of the IBW project, the AAU for the IBW project, the public consultation process and results thereof for the Project, the Exploitation Permit, the Company's ability to obtain the Exploitation Permit and timing thereof, the economic viability of the IBW project, the Company's ability to develop the IBW project, changes in the Company's management team and the Company's future plans. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as“plans”,“expects” or“does not expect”,“is expected”,“budget”,“scheduled”,“estimates”,“forecasts”,“intends”,“anticipates” or“does not anticipate”, or“believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results“may”,“could”,“would”,“might” or“will be taken”,“occur” or“be achieved”. Forward- looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Emerita, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, geopolitical and social uncertainties; the actual results of current exploration activities; risks associated with operation in foreign jurisdictions; ability to successfully integrate the purchased properties; foreign operations risks; and other risks inherent in the mining industry. Although Emerita has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Emerita does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

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