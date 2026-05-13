Management Team's 2025 Market-Based Options Have Vested

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Share price increase from $6 to $30 triggers full vesting

NEW HAVEN, Conn., May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Specialty cancer diagnostics company Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPO) announces that 2025 employee stock options granted to certain members of Precipio's management team vested last week because the Company's Common Stock price increased by more than 400% since the options were granted.

As proposed by the Company's Compensation Committee in late 2024, rather than the standard 4-year time-based vesting period, management was offered and agreed to a market-based vesting structure whereby the options fully vest once the Company's share price exceeds a 10-day VWAP of $30.30. At the time of the grant, the share price and the options strike price were $6.06, representing a 400% share price increase required for those options to vest. It took a year and 4 months to reach this milestone.

“This is a strong example of alignment of management incentives with those of its shareholders,” said Ilan Danieli, Precipio's CEO.“By replacing standard time-based vesting with market-based vesting, under which management earns options only if the share price increases significantly, the Company created an incentive structure designed to benefit both management and shareholders.”

At the end of 2025, management agreed to a similar structure for its 2026 stock option grant that was issued in January 2026, again substituting the time-based vesting structure, and setting a market-based target price of $40. At the time of the grant, the share price (and strike price) was $23.82, representing a 68% increase required for the options to vest.

As part of the accounting for the 2026 management employee stock option grant, in Q1 the Company booked a non-cash stock-compensation expense of $800,000, impacting net loss.

About Precipio

Precipio is a healthcare biotechnology company focused on cancer diagnostics. Our mission is to address the pervasive problem of cancer misdiagnoses by developing solutions in the form of diagnostic products and services. Our products and services deliver higher accuracy, improved laboratory workflow, and ultimately better patient outcomes, which reduce healthcare expenses. Precipio develops innovative technologies in our laboratory where we design, test, validate, and use these products clinically, improving diagnostic outcomes. Precipio then commercializes these technologies as proprietary products that serve the global laboratory community and further scales Precipio's reach to eradicate misdiagnosis.

Availability of Other Information About Precipio

For more information, please visit the Precipio website at or follow Precipio on X (formerly Twitter) (@PrecipioDx ) and LinkedIn (Precipio) and on Facebook. Investors and others should note that we communicate with our investors and the public using our company website ( ), including, but not limited to, company disclosures, investor presentations and FAQs, Securities and Exchange Commission filings, press releases, public conference call transcripts and webcast transcripts, as well as on X and LinkedIn. The information that we post on our website or on X or LinkedIn could be deemed to be material information. As a result, we encourage investors, the media and others interested to review the information that we post there on a regular basis. The contents of our website or social media shall not be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Forward-Looking Statements

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