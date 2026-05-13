Battalion Oil Corporation Announces First Quarter 2026 Financial And Operating Results
| BATTALION OIL CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
| 2026
| 2025
|Operating revenues:
|Oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids sales:
|Oil
|$
|36,282
|$
|39,700
|Natural gas
|(1,493
|)
|2,823
|Natural gas liquids
|4,273
|4,862
|Total oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids sales
|39,062
|47,385
|Other
|112
|90
|Total operating revenues
|39,174
|47,475
|Operating expenses:
|Production:
|Lease operating
|10,094
|10,358
|Workover and other
|1,018
|1,433
|Taxes other than income
|2,324
|2,800
|Gathering and other
|11,250
|12,000
|General and administrative
|4,260
|4,413
|Depletion, depreciation and accretion
|12,362
|13,080
|Total operating expenses
|41,308
|44,084
|(Loss) income from operations
|(2,134
|)
|3,391
|Other (expenses) income:
|Net (loss) gain on derivative contracts
|(47,964
|)
|9,302
|Interest expense and other
|(5,517
|)
|(6,670
|)
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|(862
|)
|-
|Total other (expenses) income
|(54,343
|)
|2,632
|(Loss) income before income taxes
|(56,477
|)
|6,023
|Income tax benefit (provision)
|-
|-
|Net (loss) income
|$
|(56,477
|)
|$
|6,023
|Preferred dividends
|(8,331
|)
|(11,820
|)
|Net (loss) income available to common stockholders
|$
|(64,808
|)
|$
|(5,797
|)
|Net (loss) income per share of common stock available to common stockholders:
|Basic
|$
|(3.72
|)
|$
|(0.35
|)
|Diluted
|$
|(3.72
|)
|$
|(0.35
|)
|Weighted average common shares outstanding:
|Basic
|17,415
|16,457
|Diluted
|17,415
|16,457
| BATTALION OIL CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|March 31, 2026
|December 31, 2025
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|46,373
|$
|27,965
|Accounts receivable, net
|19,597
|12,071
|Assets from derivative contracts
|7,434
|16,145
|Restricted cash
|7,958
|91
|Prepaids and other
|742
|892
|Total current assets
|82,104
|57,164
|Oil and natural gas properties (full cost method):
|Evaluated
|827,996
|890,050
|Unevaluated
|54,334
|48,025
|Gross oil and natural gas properties
|882,330
|938,075
|Less: accumulated depletion
|(560,069
|)
|(547,982
|)
|Net oil and natural gas properties
|322,261
|390,093
|Other operating property and equipment:
|Other operating property and equipment
|4,678
|4,678
|Less: accumulated depreciation
|(2,831
|)
|(2,807
|)
|Net other operating property and equipment
|1,847
|1,871
|Other noncurrent assets:
|Assets from derivative contracts
|2,008
|7,350
|Operating lease right of use assets
|660
|840
|Other assets
|3,488
|3,360
|Total assets
|$
|412,368
|$
|460,678
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|$
|43,453
|$
|39,734
|Liabilities from derivative contracts
|24,612
|633
|Current portion of long-term debt
|22,500
|22,510
|Operating lease liabilities
|638
|764
|Total current liabilities
|91,203
|63,641
|Long-term debt, net
|135,882
|180,955
|Other noncurrent liabilities:
|Liabilities from derivative contracts
|10,597
|1,692
|Asset retirement obligations
|17,514
|20,837
|Operating lease liabilities
|53
|104
|Commitments and contingencies
|Temporary equity:
|Redeemable convertible preferred stock: 138,000 shares of $0.0001 par value authorized, issued and outstanding at December 31, 2025
|-
|226,241
|Stockholders' equity (deficit):
|Redeemable convertible preferred stock: 130,197 shares of $0.0001 par value authorized, issued and outstanding at March 31, 2026
|221,185
|-
|Common stock: 100,000,000 shares of $0.0001 par value authorized; 20,541,563 and 16,456,563 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively
|2
|2
|Additional paid-in capital
|265,405
|240,202
|Accumulated deficit
|(329,473
|)
|(272,996
|)
|Total stockholders' equity (deficit)
|157,119
|(32,792
|)
|Total liabilities, temporary equity and stockholders' equity
|$
|412,368
|$
|460,678
| BATTALION OIL CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
| 2026
| 2025
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net (loss) income
|$
|(56,477
|)
|$
|6,023
|Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash
|provided by operating activities:
|Depletion, depreciation and accretion
|12,362
|13,080
|Stock-based compensation, net
|-
|(109
|)
|Unrealized gain on derivative contracts
|46,937
|(11,828
|)
|Amortization/accretion of financing related costs
|348
|395
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|862
|-
|Accrued settlements on derivative contracts
|2,425
|(560
|)
|Other
|2
|53
|Cash flows from operations before changes in working capital
|6,459
|7,054
|Changes in working capital
|(4,354
|)
|5,677
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|2,105
|12,731
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Oil and natural gas capital expenditures
|(3,613
|)
|(19,800
|)
|Proceeds received from sale of oil and natural gas assets
|60,055
|-
|Other operating property and equipment capital expenditures
|-
|(6
|)
|Other
|(5
|)
|(306
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|56,437
|(20,112
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Proceeds from borrowings
|-
|63,000
|Repayments of borrowings
|(45,635
|)
|(26
|)
|Debt issuance costs
|(657
|)
|(1,737
|)
|Proceeds from issuance of common stock
|14,025
|-
|Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
|(32,267
|)
|61,237
|Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|26,275
|53,856
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
|28,056
|19,803
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
|$
|54,331
|$
|73,659
| BATTALION OIL CORPORATION
SELECTED OPERATING DATA (Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
| 2026
| 2025
|Production volumes:
|Crude oil (MBbls)
|527
|569
|Natural gas (MMcf)
|2,054
|1,799
|Natural gas liquids (MBbls)
|263
|202
|Total (MBoe)
|1,132
|1,071
|Average daily production (Boe/d)
|12,578
|11,900
|Average prices:
|Crude oil (per Bbl)
|$
|68.85
|$
|69.77
|Natural gas (per Mcf)
|(0.73
|)
|1.57
|Natural gas liquids (per Bbl)
|16.25
|24.07
|Total per Boe
|34.51
|44.24
|Cash effect of derivative contracts:
|Crude oil (per Bbl)
|$
|(7.10
|)
|$
|(7.00
|)
|Natural gas (per Mcf)
|1.32
|0.81
|Natural gas liquids (per Bbl)
|-
|-
|Total per Boe
|(0.91
|)
|(2.36
|)
|Average prices computed after cash effect of settlement of derivative contracts:
|Crude oil (per Bbl)
|$
|61.75
|$
|62.77
|Natural gas (per Mcf)
|0.59
|2.38
|Natural gas liquids (per Bbl)
|16.25
|24.07
|Total per Boe
|33.60
|41.88
|Average cost per Boe:
|Production:
|Lease operating
|$
|8.92
|$
|9.67
|Workover and other
|0.90
|1.34
|Taxes other than income
|2.05
|2.61
|Gathering and other
|9.94
|11.20
|General and administrative, as adjusted (1)
|3.02
|3.01
|Depletion
|10.68
|11.83
|(1) Represents general and administrative costs per Boe, adjusted for items noted in the reconciliation below:
|General and administrative:
|General and administrative, as reported
|$
|3.76
|$
|4.12
|Stock-based compensation:
|Non-cash
|-
|(0.04
|)
|Non-recurring charges and other:
|Cash
|(0.74
|)
|(1.07
|)
|General and administrative, as adjusted(2)
|$
|3.02
|$
|3.01
|Total operating costs, as reported
|$
|25.57
|$
|28.94
|Total adjusting items
|(0.74
|)
|(1.11
|)
|Total operating costs, as adjusted(3)
|$
|24.83
|$
|27.83
|_________________________________
| (2)
|General and administrative, as adjusted, is a non-GAAP measure that excludes non-cash stock-based compensation charges relating to equity awards under our incentive stock plan, as well as other cash charges associated with non-recurring charges and other. The Company believes that it is useful to understand the effects that these charges have on general and administrative expenses and total operating costs and that exclusion of such charges is useful for comparison to prior periods.
| (3)
|Represents lease operating expense, workover and other expense, taxes other than income, gathering and other expense and general and administrative costs per Boe, adjusted for items noted in the reconciliation above.
| BATTALION OIL CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
| 2026
| 2025
|As Reported:
|Net (loss) income available to common stockholders - diluted (1)
|$
|(64,808
|)
|$
|(5,797
|)
|Impact of Selected Items:
|Unrealized loss (gain) on derivatives contracts:
|Crude oil
|$
|49,808
|$
|(5,544
|)
|Natural gas
|(2,871
|)
|(6,284
|)
|Total mark-to-market non-cash charge
|46,937
|(11,828
|)
|Change in fair value of embedded derivative liability
|-
|-
|Non-recurring charges
|835
|1,149
|Selected items, before income taxes
|48,634
|(10,679
|)
|Income tax effect of selected items
|-
|-
|Selected items, net of tax
|48,634
|(10,679
|)
|Net loss available to common stockholders, as adjusted (2)
|$
|(16,174
|)
|$
|(16,476
|)
|Diluted net (loss) income per common share, as reported
|$
|(3.72
|)
|$
|(0.35
|)
|Impact of selected items
|2.79
|(0.65
|)
|Diluted net loss per common share, excluding selected items (2)(3)
|$
|(0.93
|)
|$
|(1.00
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|$
|2,105
|$
|12,731
|Changes in working capital
|4,354
|(5,677
|)
|Cash flows from operations before changes in working capital
|6,459
|7,054
|Cash components of selected items
|(1,590
|)
|1,709
|Income tax effect of selected items
|-
|-
|Cash flows from operations before changes in working capital, adjusted for selected items (1)
|$
|4,869
|$
|8,763
|_________________________________
| (1)
|Amount reflects net (loss) income available to common stockholders on a diluted basis for earnings per share purposes as calculated using the two-class method of computing earnings per share which is further described in Note 14, Earnings Per Share in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025.
| (2)
|Net (loss) income per share excluding selected items and cash flows from operations before changes in working capital adjusted for selected items are non-GAAP measures presented based on management's belief that they will enable a user of the financial information to understand the impact of these items on reported results. These financial measures are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income, earnings per share and cash flows from operations, as defined by GAAP. These financial measures may not be comparable to similarly named non-GAAP financial measures that other companies may use and may not be useful in comparing the performance of those companies to Battalion's performance.
| (3)
|The impact of selected items for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025 were calculated based upon weighted average diluted shares of 17.4 and 16.5 million, respectively, due to the net (loss) income available to common stockholders, excluding selected items.
| BATTALION OIL CORPORATION
ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
| 2026
| 2025
|Net (loss) income, as reported
|$
|(56,477
|)
|$
|6,023
|Impact of adjusting items:
|Interest expense
|5,841
|7,189
|Depletion, depreciation and accretion
|12,362
|13,080
|Stock-based compensation
|-
|48
|Interest income
|(324
|)
|(579
|)
|Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt
|862
|-
|Unrealized gain on derivatives contracts
|46,937
|(11,828
|)
|Non-recurring charges and other
|835
|1,149
|Adjusted EBITDA(1)
|$
|10,036
|$
|15,082
|_________________________________
| (1)
|Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure, which is presented based on management's belief that it will enable a user of the financial information to understand the impact of these items on reported results. This financial measure is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to GAAP measures, including net (loss) income. This financial measure may not be comparable to similarly named non-GAAP financial measures that other companies may use and may not be useful in comparing the performance of those companies to Battalion's performance.
| BATTALION OIL CORPORATION
ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
|Three Months
|Three Months
|Three Months
|Three Months
|Ended
|Ended
|Ended
|Ended
|March 31, 2026
|December 31, 2025
|September 30, 2025
|June 30, 2025
|Net (loss) income, as reported
|$
|(56,477
|)
|$
|1,795
|$
|(735
|)
|$
|4,796
|Impact of adjusting items:
|Interest expense
|5,841
|6,987
|7,318
|7,341
|Depletion, depreciation and accretion
|12,362
|11,603
|13,522
|13,939
|Asset impairment
|-
|1,072
|-
|-
|Stock-based compensation
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Interest income
|(324
|)
|(414
|)
|(503
|)
|(764
|)
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|862
|-
|-
|-
|Unrealized (gain) loss on derivatives contracts
|46,937
|(9,313
|)
|(1,044
|)
|(7,248
|)
|Non-recurring charges and other
|835
|1,631
|324
|73
|Adjusted EBITDA(1)
|$
|10,036
|$
|13,361
|$
|18,882
|$
|18,137
|Adjusted LTM EBITDA(1)
|$
|60,416
|_________________________________
| (1)
|Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure, which is presented based on management's belief that it will enable a user of the financial information to understand the impact of these items on reported results. This financial measure is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to GAAP measures, including net (loss) income. This financial measure may not be comparable to similarly named non-GAAP financial measures that other companies may use and may not be useful in comparing the performance of those companies to Battalion's performance.
| BATTALION OIL CORPORATION
ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
|Three Months
|Three Months
|Three Months
|Three Months
|Ended
|Ended
|Ended
|Ended
|March 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|September 30, 2024
|June 30, 2024
|Net income (loss), as reported
|$
|6,023
|$
|(22,202
|)
|$
|21,628
|$
|(105
|)
|Impact of adjusting items:
|Interest expense
|7,189
|6,135
|6,873
|7,610
|Depletion, depreciation and accretion
|13,080
|14,155
|12,533
|13,213
|Asset impairment
|-
|18,511
|-
|-
|Stock-based compensation
|48
|12
|5
|36
|Interest income
|(579
|)
|(278
|)
|(509
|)
|(634
|)
|Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt
|-
|7,489
|-
|-
|Unrealized (gain) loss on derivatives contracts
|(11,828
|)
|1,648
|(28,091
|)
|(4,434
|)
|Change in fair value of embedded derivative liability
|-
|(761
|)
|41
|(436
|)
|Merger Termination Payment
|-
|(10,000
|)
|-
|-
|Non-recurring charges and other
|1,149
|3,310
|978
|384
|Adjusted EBITDA(1)
|$
|15,082
|$
|18,019
|$
|13,458
|$
|15,634
|Adjusted LTM EBITDA(1)
|$
|62,193
|_________________________________
| (1)
|Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure, which is presented based on management's belief that it will enable a user of the financial information to understand the impact of these items on reported results. This financial measure is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to GAAP measures, including net income (loss). This financial measure may not be comparable to similarly named non-GAAP financial measures that other companies may use and may not be useful in comparing the performance of those companies to Battalion's performance.
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