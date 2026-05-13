Ethos Announces Early Lock-Up Release
The lock-up restrictions will continue to apply to all remaining shares subject to lock-up agreements until after the close of trading on July 27, 2026, subject to a potential additional release of an additional 25% of Eligible Securities, if the applicable conditions are satisfied.
The Company estimates that approximately 5.1 million shares of its Class A common stock will become eligible for sale in the public market in this partial early lock-up release at the open of trading on May 14, 2026.
About Ethos
Ethos is a leading life insurance technology company on a mission to protect families by democratizing access to life insurance and empowering agents at scale. With its robust three-sided technology platform, Ethos is transforming the life insurance experience for consumers, agents, and carriers alike. Ethos offers instant, accessible products and a seamless online process that requires no medical exams and just a few health questions; it eliminates traditional barriers, making it easier than ever for everyone to protect their families. Ethos is redefining how life insurance is bought, sold, and underwritten.
Learn more at ethos.
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Aaron Turner
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Allyson Savage
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