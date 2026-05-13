Centra Funding Closes New $175 Million Credit Facility With Capital One

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PLANO, Texas, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centra Funding (“Centra”), a leading provider of equipment financing solutions with financing solutions ranging from $10,000 to $5 million for small and medium-sized businesses, today announced the closing of a new $175 million senior credit facility led by Capital One.

The new facility will support Centra's continued growth across its equipment vendor financing platform and its network of third-party originators, including brokers, discounters, and other funders. The credit facility provides additional liquidity and flexibility to support originations across a diverse range of industries, including restaurant, franchise, car wash, convenience store, construction, and other essential-use equipment sectors.

Centra continues to expand its presence in the commercial finance industry by delivering fast, flexible, and scalable equipment financing programs designed to help businesses acquire the equipment they need to grow while enabling vendors and partners to offer competitive financing options to customers nationwide.

“Centra is delighted to begin this new partnership with Capital One,” said Jim Crystal, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Centra.“We've known members of the team for several years, and they worked closely with us to develop a structure that combines the best elements of our previous facility with increased capacity and enhancements that position us well for continued growth in 2026 and beyond.”

"We are pleased to partner with Centra Funding to lead this new $175 million credit facility,” said Dan Tsacoumangos, Managing Director, Capital One Financial Institutions Group.“This transaction highlights Capital One's commitment to supporting Centra's continued expansion and delivering essential equipment financing solutions to small and medium-sized businesses across diverse industries."

About Centra Funding

Established in 2016 through an investment by CV Holdings, Centra Funding is a specialty finance company focused on providing commercial equipment financing solutions to small and medium-sized businesses throughout the United States. The company delivers fast and flexible financing solutions from $10,000 to $5 million through multiple origination channels and across a broad range of industries. Through its growing vendor financing programs, Centra helps equipment manufacturers, distributors, and dealers increase sales by offering accessible financing options to their customers.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION

AT CV HOLDINGS, INC.:

Jim Crystal

...