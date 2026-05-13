Stonegate Capital Partners Updates Coverage On Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (VLN) 1Q26
May 13, 2026 4:21 PM EDT | Source: Reportable, Inc.
Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - May 13, 2026) - Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE: VLN): Stonegate Capital Partners Updates Coverage on Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE: VLN). Valens Semiconductor reported 1Q26 revenue of $16.9M, compared with $19.4M in 4Q25 and $16.8M in 1Q25. GAAP gross margin was 62.2%, above guidance of 57.0%-59.0%. Adjusted EBITDA loss was $(5.5)M, better than the guided range of $(7.9)M to $(7.5)M. While revenue stepped down sequentially following a stronger 4Q25, results were modestly ahead of expectations and management reiterated FY26 revenue guidance of $75.0M-$77.0M. We continue to view 2026 as a year of measured recovery and product-cycle execution, with near-term growth expected to build through the year as CIB returns to sequential growth, automotive remains steady, and A-PHY ecosystem development continues. Management noted that the broader supply-chain conditions remain an area to monitor; importantly, management also stated that it does not see risk to meeting its full-year targets.
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Key Takeaways:
- Execution remains ahead of plan despite a slower 1H setup. VLN delivered 1Q26 revenue of $16.9M, gross margin of 62.2% above guidance, and adjusted EBITDA loss of $(5.5)M, better than guided, while reiterating FY26 revenue guidance of $75.0M-$77.0M. 2H26 acceleration is the key thesis variable. Management expects a meaningfully stronger back half, driven by CIB sequential growth, ProAV momentum, and design wins/design-ins converting into customer launches in 3Q26 and 4Q26. Automotive and adjacent VA7000 markets support longer-duration optionality. Automotive revenue grew to $5.9M, while VA7000 traction in industrial machine vision and medical endoscopy expands the addressable opportunity beyond core A-PHY auto applications, though revenue contribution likely remains several quarters out.
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About Stonegate
Stonegate Capital Partners is a leading capital markets advisory firm providing investor relations, equity research, and institutional investor outreach services for public companies. Our affiliate, Stonegate Capital Markets (member FINRA) provides a full spectrum of investment banking services for public and private companies
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