MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Coyote Copper Mines Inc. Announces $5 Million Non-Brokered Financing

May 13, 2026 4:00 PM EDT | Source: Coyote Copper Mines Inc.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 13, 2026) - Coyote Copper Mines Inc. (TSXV: CCMM) ("CCMM" or the "Corporation") announces $5 million ($5,000,000) non-brokered financing.

The Corporation will issue up to 20,000,000 Units to be issued at a price of CAD$0.25 per Unit with each Unit consisting of one (1) fully-paid and non-assessable Common Share (a " Common Share ") and one half (1⁄2) Common Share purchase warrant (a " Half Warrant ") in the capital of the Corporation of up 20,000,000 Units for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $5,000,000 to be used for exploration and general corporate purposes (the " Offering ").

Two Half Warrants will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one common share (a " Warrant Share ") in the capital of the Corporation. Each Warrant will expire thirty six (36) months from the date of issue and will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at a price of CAD$0.50 per Warrant Share within 36 months from the date of issue.

The Corporation may pay finder's fees to arm's-length third parties consisting of (i) cash commission of up to 7% of the gross proceeds of the Offering; and (ii) broker warrants (" Broker Warrants ") in an amount up to 7% of the total number of Units issued under the Offering.

Each Broker Warrant will expire 36 months from the date of issue (the " Broker Warrant Expiry Date ") and will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share of the Issuer at a price of $0.50 per Common Share at any time up until the Broker Warrant Expiry Date.

The closing of the Offering is expected to occur on or before May 28, 2025 (the " Closing Date ") or such other date as the Corporation may determine and is subject to Exchange approval.

Coyote Copper was created through the RTO of First and Goal Capital Corp. and Copper Bullet Mines Inc. None of the directors, officers, or advisors of Copper Bullet were ever issued any options.

In compliance with the Corporation's Omnibus plan that received shareholder approval on November 24, 2025, the Corporation plans to issue 5,050,000 stock options ("Options") at an exercise price of C$0.25 to various officers, directors, and advisors of the Corporation . The Options will expire 3 years from the date of issuance.

The Options will vest over an eighteen month period as follows:

First Vesting Date - upon grant of the Options. 25% of the Options vest, Second Tranche - six (6) months after the First Vesting Date. 25% of the Options vest, Third Tranche - twelve (12) months after the First Vesting Date, Fourth Tranche - eighteen (18) months after the First Vesting D ate.

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " U.S. Securities Act ") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains statements which constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Corporation.

Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements formed in the future tense or indicating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" (or other variations of the foregoing) be taken, occur, be achieved, or come to pass. Forward-looking information includes information regarding the Offering, the business plans and expectations of the Corporation and expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. Forward-looking information is based on currently available competitive, financial and economic data and operating plans, strategies or beliefs as of the date of this news release, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Corporation to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors may be based on information currently available to the Corporation including information obtained from third-party industry analysts and other third-party sources, and are based on management's current expectations or beliefs. Any and all forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflect management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to them and on assumptions they believe to be not unreasonable in light of all of the circumstances. In some instances, material factors or assumptions are discussed in this news release in connection with statements containing forward-looking information. Such material factors and assumptions include, but are not limited to those set forth in the Filing Statement under the caption "Risk Factors". Although the Corporation has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this news release and, other than as required by law, the Corporation disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Corporation has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Corporation does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.

For more information, please contact:

Dan Weir

CEO, Coyote Copper Mines Inc.

...

Tel: +1-416-720-0754







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Source: Coyote Copper Mines Inc.