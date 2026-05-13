Vital Infrastructure Reports First Quarter 2026 Results
|($ thousands except where otherwise indicated) (unaudited)
|
| As at
March 31, 2026
|
|
| As at
December 31, 2025
|
|Assets under management (i)
|$
|6,062,000
|
|$
|5,630,000
|
|Number of properties
|
|134
|
|
|133
|
|Gross leasable area (millions of sf)
|
|13.1
|
|
|13.0
|
|Period end occupancy
|
|96.4
|%
|
|96.4
|%
|Weighted Average Lease Expiry (Years)
|
|12.1
|
|
|12.3
|
|Debt to Gross Book Value (IFRS)(2)
|
|46.6
|%
|
|46.4
|%
|Debt to Gross Book Value (Proportionate)(2)
|
|52.7
|%
|
|52.4
|%
|Weighted average overall capitalization rate (Proportionate)(2)
|
|6.95
|%
|
|6.90
|%
|Economic Weighted Average Interest Rate (Proportionate)(2)
|
|4.76
|%
|
|4.71
|%
(i) Assets under management represent the aggregate fair value of investment properties, the quoted market price of the REIT's investment in Vital Trust units, lease assets, real estate related financial instruments, assets held for sale and third-party interests in these assets.
| For the periods ended March 31
($ thousands except where otherwise indicated - unaudited)
|
|Three Months
|
|
|2026
|
|
|2025
|
|
|$ Change
|
|Net operating income
|$
|47,484
|
|$
|77,148
|
|$
|(29,664
|)
|Net loss
|
|(3,845
|)
|
|(15,530
|)
|
|11,685
|
|Funds from Operations ("FFO")(2)
|
|26,629
|
|
|24,217
|
|
|2,412
|
|Adjusted Funds from Operations ("AFFO") (2)
|
|25,758
|
|
|24,346
|
|
|1,412
|
|FFO(2) - diluted
|$
|0.11
|
|$
|0.10
|
|$
|0.01
|
|AFFO(2) per unit - diluted
|$
|0.10
|
|$
|0.10
|
|$
|-
|
|Distributions per unit
|$
|0.09
|
|$
|0.09
|
|$
|-
|
|AFFO(2) payout ratio - diluted
|
|87
|%
|
|92
|%
|
|(5)
|%
Non-GAAP and Other Supplementary Measures
This news release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, non-GAAP ratios and other specified financial measures (as defined in National Instrument 52-112, Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Disclosure) in addition to measures prepared in accordance with IFRS. These measures do not have standardized meanings under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. They should not be considered as alternatives to measures determined in accordance with IFRS. Definitions and reconciliations to the most directly comparable IFRS measures are provided below.
|Non-GAAP Measure
|Description and Purpose
|Proportionate Basis
|
|Net Operating Income ("NOI")
|
|Same-Property NOI (Constant Currency) ("SPNOI")
|
|Funds from Operations ("FFO")
|
|Adjusted Funds from Operations ("AFFO")
|
|AFFO Payout Ratio
|
|Debt
|
|Gross Book Value ("GBV")
|
|Debt to Gross Book Value
|
|Net Asset Value ("NAV")
|
|Per Unit Measures
|
The table below reconciles net income (loss), as determined in accordance with IFRS, to net income (loss) on a proportionate basis(2) for the periods presented.
|($ thousands)
|
|For the three months ended
|
|
|March 31, 2026
|
|
|March 31, 2025
|
|
|IFRS Basis
|
|
|Adjustments
|
|
|Proportionate Basis (1)
|
|
|IFRS Basis
|
|
|Adjustments
|
|
|Proportionate Basis(1)
|
|Net operating income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Revenue from investment properties
|$
|74,067
|
|$
|12,562
|
|$
|86,629
|
|$
|111,647
|
|$
|(14,116
|)
|$
|97,531
|
|Property operating costs
|
|(26,583
|)
|
|(1,550
|)
|
|(28,133
|)
|
|(34,499
|)
|
|2,798
|
|
|(31,701
|)
|
|
|47,484
|
|
|11,012
|
|
|58,496
|
|
|77,148
|
|
|(11,318
|)
|
|65,830
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Other income (expenses)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Interest and other income
|
|1,964
|
|
|(818
|)
|
|1,146
|
|
|6,181
|
|
|(984
|)
|
|5,197
|
|Management fees
|
|3,898
|
|
|(1,084
|)
|
|2,814
|
|
|3,773
|
|
|2,408
|
|
|6,181
|
|Share of income (loss) from equity accounted investments
|
|1,431
|
|
|(1,431
|)
|
|-
|
|
|(8,742
|)
|
|8,742
|
|
|-
|
|Non-cash equity income from Vital Trust
|
|-
|
|
|4,686
|
|
|4,686
|
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|Distributions from Vital Trust
|
|-
|
|
|3,735
|
|
|3,735
|
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|Finance costs
|
|(20,279
|)
|
|(4,988
|)
|
|(25,267
|)
|
|(38,439
|)
|
|1,399
|
|
|(37,040
|)
|General and administrative expenses
|
|(15,410
|)
|
|(203
|)
|
|(15,613
|)
|
|(14,848
|)
|
|185
|
|
|(14,663
|)
|Transaction costs
|
|(2,018
|)
|
|(21
|)
|
|(2,039
|)
|
|(9,432
|)
|
|-
|
|
|(9,432
|)
|Foreign exchange gain (loss)
|
|128
|
|
|-
|
|
|128
|
|
|1,819
|
|
|(164
|)
|
|1,655
|
|Accretion of financial liabilities
|
|(2,753
|)
|
|-
|
|
|(2,753
|)
|
|(3,419
|)
|
|-
|
|
|(3,419
|)
|Fair value adjustment of convertible debentures
|
|4,829
|
|
|-
|
|
|4,829
|
|
|(10,485
|)
|
|-
|
|
|(10,485
|)
|Fair value adjustment of financial instruments
|
|1,206
|
|
|1,420
|
|
|2,626
|
|
|28,799
|
|
|2,407
|
|
|31,206
|
|Fair value adjustment of investment properties
|
|(22,092
|)
|
|(12,532
|)
|
|(34,624
|)
|
|(46,347
|)
|
|13,164
|
|
|(33,183
|)
|Net loss on disposals of assets
|
|(129
|)
|
|-
|
|
|(129
|)
|
|(1,399
|)
|
|32
|
|
|(1,367
|)
|Fair value adjustment of unit-based compensation liabilities
|
|(981
|)
|
|-
|
|
|(981
|)
|
|(1,470
|)
|
|-
|
|
|(1,470
|)
|Loss before taxes
|
|(2,722
|)
|
|(224
|)
|
|(2,946
|)
|
|(16,861
|)
|
|15,871
|
|
|(990
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Current income tax expense
|
|(2,382
|)
|
|122
|
|
|(2,260
|)
|
|(3,609
|)
|
|1,415
|
|
|(2,194
|)
|Deferred income tax recovery
|
|1,259
|
|
|102
|
|
|1,361
|
|
|4,940
|
|
|(2,646
|)
|
|2,294
|
|Income tax (expense) recovery
|
|(1,123
|)
|
|224
|
|
|(899
|)
|
|1,331
|
|
|(1,231
|)
|
|100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net loss
|$
|(3,845
|)
|$
|-
|
|$
|(3,845
|)
|$
|(15,530
|)
|$
|14,640
|
|$
|(890
|)
|Less: non-controlling interests
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|
|(14,640
|)
|
|14,640
|
|
|-
|
|Net loss attributable to unitholders
|$
|(3,845
|)
|$
|-
|
|$
|(3,845
|)
|$
|(890
|)
|$
|-
|
|$
|(890
|)
The table below reconciles net income (loss), as determined in accordance with IFRS, to Net Operating Income for the periods presented.
| For the periods ended March 31
($ thousands)
|
|Three Months
|
|
|2026
|
|
|2025
|
|
|$ Change
|
|Net income (loss)
|$
|(3,845
|)
|$
|(15,530
|)
|$
|11,685
|
|Interest and other income
|
|(1,964
|)
|
|(6,181
|)
|
|4,217
|
|Management fees
|
|(3,898
|)
|
|(3,773
|)
|
|(125
|)
|Share of income (loss) from equity accounted investments
|
|(1,431
|)
|
|8,742
|
|
|(10,173
|)
|Finance costs
|
|20,279
|
|
|38,439
|
|
|(18,160
|)
|General and administrative expenses
|
|15,410
|
|
|14,848
|
|
|562
|
|Transaction costs
|
|2,018
|
|
|9,432
|
|
|(7,414
|)
|Foreign exchange gain (loss)
|
|(128
|)
|
|(1,819
|)
|
|1,691
|
|Accretion of financial liabilities
|
|2,753
|
|
|3,419
|
|
|(666
|)
|Fair value adjustment of convertible debentures
|
|(4,829
|)
|
|10,485
|
|
|(15,314
|)
|Fair value adjustment of financial instruments
|
|(1,206
|)
|
|(28,799
|)
|
|27,593
|
|Fair value adjustment of investment properties
|
|22,092
|
|
|46,347
|
|
|(24,255
|)
|Net loss on disposals of assets
|
|129
|
|
|1,399
|
|
|(1,270
|)
|Fair value adjustment of unit-based compensation liabilities
|
|981
|
|
|1,470
|
|
|(489
|)
|Income tax (expense) recovery
|
|1,123
|
|
|(1,331
|)
|
|2,454
|
|Net Operating Income (IFRS)
|
|47,484
|
|
|77,148
|
|
|(29,664
|)
|Adjustment for equity accounted investments
|
|11,012
|
|
|(11,318
|)
|
|22,330
|
|Net Operating Income (proportionate)
|$
|58,496
|
|$
|65,830
|
|$
|(7,334
|)
The table below reconciles Net Operating Income to Same-Property Net Operating Income for the periods presented.
| For the periods ended March 31
($ thousands)
|
|Three Months
|
|
|2026
|
|
|2025
|
|
|$ Change
|
|Net Operating Income (proportionate)
|$
|58,496
|
|$
|65,830
|
|$
|(7,334
|)
|Straight-line rental revenue
|
|(728
|)
|
|(1,766
|)
|
|1,038
|
|Foreign currency translation
|
|-
|
|
|1,765
|
|
|(1,765
|)
|Vital Trust NOI
|
|-
|
|
|(8,535
|)
|
|8,535
|
|Acquisitions / Dispositions
|
|46
|
|
|(1,315
|)
|
|1,361
|
|Other
|
|(367
|)
|
|(230
|)
|
|(137
|)
|Same-Property Net Operating Income
|$
|57,447
|
|$
|55,749
|
|$
|1,698
|
Same-Property Net Operating Income by region is as follows for the periods presented:
| For the periods ended March 31
($ thousands)
|
|Three Months
|
|
|2026
|
|
|2025
|
|
|$ Change
|
|
|% Change
|
|Same-Property Net Operating Income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|North America
|$
|19,895
|
|$
|19,662
|
|$
|233
|
|
|1.2 %
|
|Brazil
|
|15,442
|
|
|14,802
|
|
|640
|
|
|4.3 %
|
|Europe
|
|12,152
|
|
|11,604
|
|
|548
|
|
|4.7 %
|
|Australia
|
|9,958
|
|
|9,681
|
|
|277
|
|
|2.9 %
|
|Same-Property Net Operating Income
|$
|57,447
|
|$
|55,749
|
|$
|1,698
|
|
|3.0 %
|
The following table reconciles net income (loss) attributable to unitholders to Funds from Operations for the periods presented:
| For the periods ended March 31
($ thousands)
|
|Three Months
|
|
|2026
|
|
|2025
|
|
|$ Change
|
|Net loss attributable to unitholders
|$
|(3,845
|)
|$
|(890
|)
|$
|(2,955
|)
|Add / (Deduct):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Fair value adjustment of convertible debentures
|
|(4,829
|)
|
|10,485
|
|
|(15,314
|)
|Fair value adjustment of financial instruments
|
|(1,206
|)
|
|(28,799
|)
|
|27,593
|
|Fair value adjustment of investment properties
|
|22,092
|
|
|46,347
|
|
|(24,255
|)
|Fair value adjustment of unit-based compensation liabilities
|
|981
|
|
|1,470
|
|
|(489
|)
|Less: Non-controlling interests' share of fair market value losses (gains)
|
|-
|
|
|(27,385
|)
|
|27,385
|
|Accretion of financial liabilities
|
|2,753
|
|
|3,419
|
|
|(666
|)
|Unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain)
|
|(154
|)
|
|(1,855
|)
|
|1,701
|
|Less: Non-controlling interests' share of unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain)
|
|-
|
|
|169
|
|
|(169
|)
|Deferred tax expense (recovery)
|
|(1,259
|)
|
|(4,940
|)
|
|3,681
|
|Less: Non-controlling interests' share of deferred taxes
|
|-
|
|
|2,178
|
|
|(2,178
|)
|Transaction costs
|
|2,018
|
|
|9,432
|
|
|(7,414
|)
|Net loss on disposal of assets
|
|1,065
|
|
|1,399
|
|
|(334
|)
|Less: Non-controlling interests' share of net loss on disposal
|
|-
|
|
|(31
|)
|
|31
|
|Internal leasing costs
|
|549
|
|
|400
|
|
|149
|
|Property taxes accounted for under IFRIC 21
|
|71
|
|
|20
|
|
|51
|
|Net adjustment for lease liabilities
|
|(129
|)
|
|(81
|)
|
|(48
|)
|Employee termination benefits and related expenses
|
|1,975
|
|
|382
|
|
|1,593
|
|Net adjustments for equity accounted entities
|
|11,031
|
|
|12,284
|
|
|(1,253
|)
|Non-cash equity income from Vital Trust
|
|(4,686
|)
|
|-
|
|
|(4,686
|)
|G&A expenses related to strategic tenant inducements
|
|202
|
|
|213
|
|
|(11
|)
|Funds from Operations
|$
|26,629
|
|$
|24,217
|
|$
|2,412
|
|FFO per Unit - Basic
|$
|0.11
|
|$
|0.10
|
|$
|0.01
|
|FFO per Unit - Diluted
|$
|0.11
|
|$
|0.10
|
|$
|0.01
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Weighted average number of units outstanding
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Basic
|
|249,996,735
|
|
|248,104,145
|
|
|1,892,590
|
|Diluted
|
|250,803,844
|
|
|249,111,151
|
|
|1,692,693
|
The following table reconciles Funds from Operations to Adjusted Funds from Operations for the periods presented:
|($ thousands except where otherwise indicated)
|
|Three Months
|
|
|2026
|
|
|2025
|
|
|$ Change
|
|Funds from Operations (1)
|$
|26,629
|
|$
|24,217
|
|$
|2,412
|
|Add / (Deduct):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Amortization of transactional deferred financing charges
|
|-
|
|
|1,903
|
|
|(1,903
|)
|Unit-based compensation expense
|
|3,016
|
|
|2,573
|
|
|443
|
|Straight-line rental revenue
|
|(707
|)
|
|(520
|)
|
|(187
|)
|Less: non-controlling interests' share of straight-line revenue
|
|-
|
|
|(515
|)
|
|515
|
|Leasing costs and non-recoverable maintenance capital expenditures
|
|(2,998
|)
|
|(3,369
|)
|
|371
|
|Less: non-controlling interests' share of actual capex and leasing costs
|
|-
|
|
|270
|
|
|(270
|)
|Net adjustments for equity accounted entities
|
|(182
|)
|
|(213
|)
|
|31
|
|Adjusted Funds from Operations (1)
|$
|25,758
|
|$
|24,346
|
|$
|1,412
|
|AFFO(1) per Unit - Basic
|$
|0.10
|
|$
|0.10
|
|$
|-
|
|AFFO(1) per Unit - Diluted
|$
|0.10
|
|$
|0.10
|
|$
|-
|
|Distributions per Unit
|$
|0.09
|
|$
|0.09
|
|$
|-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Weighted average number of units outstanding
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Basic
|
|249,996,735
|
|
|248,104,145
|
|
|1,892,590
|
|Diluted
|
|250,803,844
|
|
|249,111,151
|
|
|1,692,693
|
Management's Discussion and Analysis and Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements and Notes
Information appearing in this news release is a select summary of results. This news release should be read in conjunction with the Vital Infrastructure Property Trust's First Quarter Report to Unitholders, which includes the condensed consolidated interim financial statements and the MD&A for the REIT, and is available at and on SEDAR+ at .
Corporate Presentation
Download the Company's Updated Corporate Presentation: /investors.
Q1 2026 Results Conference Call
The REIT will be hosting its Q1 2026 results conference call on Thursday, May 14, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. ET. The dial-in numbers for the conference call are as follows:
North America (toll free): 1-800-715-9871
Overseas or local (Toronto): 1-647-932-3411
Conference ID: 4140820
Link to audio webcast:
Annual Meeting of Unitholders
Vital Infrastructure will hold its 2026 Annual Meeting of Unitholders virtually on May 26, 2026, at 10 a.m. ET. The audio webcast can be assessed at . Unitholders wishing to attend the virtual meeting should log in 15 minutes before the meeting begins and have their control number available.
About Vital Infrastructure
Vital Infrastructure Property Trust (TSX: VITL) provides investors with access to a portfolio of high-quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure. As at March 31, 2026, the REIT held interests in a diversified portfolio of 134 income-producing properties totalling 13.1 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in North America, Brazil, Europe and Australia. The REIT's portfolio of outpatient, inpatient, and other health research facilities is characterized by long-term indexed leases and stable occupancies. Vital Infrastructure leverages its global workforce in six countries to serve as a long-term real estate partner to leading healthcare operators. For additional information, please visit .
Contacts
Zach Vaughan, Chief Executive Officer, ...
Stephanie Karamarkovic, Chief Financial Officer, ...
Steven Hong, Vice President, Investor Relations, ..., ..., (905) 229-9266
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to the REIT, its operations, strategy, financial performance and condition. These statements can generally be identified by words such as "may", "will", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intends", "believe", or "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations.
Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements concerning pursuing compelling North American investment opportunities that maximize long-term unitholder value, the receiver-led sale process for HSO, the conditional lease agreement with Calvary Health Care ("Calvary") for the REIT's Australian portfolio, including the approval of the receiver and creditors, the ongoing operation of HSO's hospitals, future debt repayment and renewal, the REIT's plans to address remaining 2026 debt maturities through a combination of repayments and refinancing, the use of proceeds from the Vital Trust internalization, the REIT's relationship with (and ownership interest in) Vital Trust going forward, the closing of the sale of the REIT's remaining German assets in connection with the REIT's sale of its European portfolio, including the completion and use of proceeds therefrom, and the REIT's commitment to continue pursuing asset sales, simplifying the business, reducing costs, and strengthening its balance sheet.
The REIT's actual results and performance discussed herein could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on numerous assumptions which may prove incorrect, and which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. These include assumptions relating to the REIT's properties continuing to perform as they have recently, various general economic and market factors, including exchange rates remaining constant, local real estate conditions remaining strong, and interest rates remaining at current levels or decreasing, the availability of equity and debt financing to the REIT and the REIT's ability to refinance, or extend the maturity of, its existing debt, the continued operation of HSO's hospitals, the approval by the receiver and creditors of the conditional lease agreement with Calvary, the expected timing and completion of the European portfolio sale, and the REIT's ability to successfully complete its planned dispositions, developments and acquisitions on the terms proposed. Such forward-looking statements are also qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations, including the risk that the transactions contemplated herein are not completed on the terms proposed or at all, and the risks described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the REIT's Annual Information Form and the risks and uncertainties set out in the MD&A, which are available on SEDAR+ at .
Unless otherwise stated, all forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and, except as expressly required by applicable law, the REIT assumes no obligation to update such statements.
[1] Results for 2026 reflect the deconsolidation of Vital Healthcare Property Trust ("Vital Trust"), a New Zealand Stock Exchange-listed entity in which the REIT holds an approximately 24% interest, and the transition to equity accounting, which impacts comparability with prior periods. Vital Trust's operating results are excluded from leasing metrics and portfolio statistics.
[2] Refer to Non-GAAP and Other Supplementary Measures section.
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Source: Vital Infrastructure Property Trust
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